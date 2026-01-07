OnePlus 13T was launched in April 2025 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Now, OnePlus seems to be working on its successor, the OnePlus 15T. The upcoming smartphone could pack a 7,500mAh battery, which could be a significant improvement over the one in the OnePlus 13T. The OnePlus 15T is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15T is likely to be the third model in the OnePlus 15 lineup, which currently includes the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus 15T Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from China) on Weibo posted the possible specifications of the OnePlus 15T. The tipster claims that the handset will feature a 6.3-inch LTPS panel with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz. It is said to include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a metal frame.

The OnePlus 15T is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera. Further, it is said to include a 7,500mAh battery. If accurate, this would mark a significant upgrade compared to the 6,260mAh battery available on the OnePlus 13T. For comparison, the OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery while the OnePlus 15R boasts a 7,400mAh cell.

Last year, the OnePlus 13T arrived in China in April, and the same handset was subsequently released as the OnePlus 13s in the Indian market. Based on this naming pattern, we can expect the OnePlus 15T to land in India as the OnePlus 15s.

Past leaks suggested that the OnePlus 15T will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a dual rear camera unit featuring two 50-megapixel sensors.

The OnePlus 13T came with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and has a 6.32-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. A dual rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 80W fast charging support, IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance are the other key specifications of the phone.