Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Notable Battery Upgrade

OnePlus 15T is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 January 2026 18:09 IST
OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Notable Battery Upgrade

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13T in China in April 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery
  • The OnePlus 15T could ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • OnePlus 13T has a 6,260mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus 13T was launched in April 2025 with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Now, OnePlus seems to be working on its successor, the OnePlus 15T. The upcoming smartphone could pack a 7,500mAh battery, which could be a significant improvement over the one in the OnePlus 13T. The OnePlus 15T is tipped to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 15T is likely to be the third model in the OnePlus 15 lineup, which currently includes the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus 15T Specifications (Leaked)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from China) on Weibo posted the possible specifications of the OnePlus 15T. The tipster claims that the handset will feature a 6.3-inch LTPS panel with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz. It is said to include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a metal frame.

The OnePlus 15T is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera. Further, it is said to include a 7,500mAh battery. If accurate, this would mark a significant upgrade compared to the 6,260mAh battery available on the OnePlus 13T. For comparison, the OnePlus 15 has a 7,300mAh battery while the OnePlus 15R boasts a 7,400mAh cell.

Last year, the OnePlus 13T arrived in China in April, and the same handset was subsequently released as the OnePlus 13s in the Indian market. Based on this naming pattern, we can expect the OnePlus 15T to land in India as the OnePlus 15s.

Past leaks suggested that the OnePlus 15T will ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a dual rear camera unit featuring two 50-megapixel sensors.

The OnePlus 13T came with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and has a 6.32-inch full-HD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. A dual rear camera setup including two 50-megapixel sensors, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, 80W fast charging support, IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance are the other key specifications of the phone.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 15T, OnePlus 15T Specifications, OnePlus 13T, OnePlus 13T Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
“Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary

Related Stories

OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Notable Battery Upgrade
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
  4. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  5. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  6. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  7. Lenovo Legion 7a Launched Alongside Legion 5i, Legion 5a, and LOQ Series
  8. Lenovo Updates Yoga, IdeaPad, More With Latest Intel, Snapdragon Chips
#Latest Stories
  1. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Telugu Fantasy Action Film Online
  2. Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online
  3. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  4. iPhone 17e With 6.1-Inch Display and Dynamic Island to Enter Mass Production Soon, Tipster Claims
  5. Why Samsung Says Memory Shortages Will Make Every Gadget Pricier
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date Announced: Expected Price Range, Specifications and More
  7. “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
  8. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Notable Battery Upgrade
  9. Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
  10. CES 2026: Razer Unveils Project Ava, an Echo-Like AI Holographic Device for Gamers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »