Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini will be launched in India on January 8 at 12pm. The handsets will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and Amazon. Ahead of its unveiling in the country, the prices of the three phones have surfaced online, along with the storage configurations. Moreover, the tech firm has revealed the battery capacity and chipset of the Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 15 series.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the prices and the storage configurations of the three upcoming Oppo Reno 15 series phones. According to the leaked rate list, the price in India of the Reno 15 will be set at Rs. 45,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 48,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-of-the-line option, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, is said to cost Rs. 53,999.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini could be priced in India at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations, respectively. Lastly, the Reno 15 Pro is tipped to be launched at Rs. 67,999 and Rs. 72,999 for the same storage options. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm the India pricing of the phones, the information above should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Separately, Oppo has updated its landing pages on Flipkart and Amazon for the Reno 15 series to confirm additional details about the upcoming handsets. The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 15 series is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek 8450 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It will also feature AI Gaming Antenna System Acceleration for improved signal reception during gaming.

One of the phones in the lineup will be backed by a 6,200mAh battery, with support for 80W wired fast charging. The company claims that the Oppo Reno 15 series will provide 2.36 days of battery life and 11.22 hours of an unnamed multiplayer online battle arena game. The phone is also claimed to charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in 53 minutes, and 10 minutes of charge will offer 4.3 hours of video playback.