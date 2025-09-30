Technology News
How to Create Personalised UPI IDs on Paytm and Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Earlier this month, Paytm introduced the personalised UPI ID feature, allowing users to choose a custom ID for transactions.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2025 16:00 IST
How to Create Personalised UPI IDs on Paytm and Google Pay: A Step-by-Step Guide

Photo Credit: Unsplash/David Dvoracek

So far, the default UPI ID has been based on the user’s phone number

Highlights
  • Personalised IDs allow users to hide their phone number or email
  • It is a safer and more private way to transact via UPI
  • UPI users can now choose alphanumeric characters for new IDs
Paytm has recently added a new feature that allows users to create a personalised Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID. Now, as per a report, the same feature is rolling out to Google Pay and other UPI platforms. The custom ID feature is considered a privacy-focused addition that allows users to hide their phone number or email ID while making transactions. The process to change the ID is a simple one and can be completed in just a few steps.

Personalised UPI IDs: All Details

According to a News18 report, Google Pay is following the footsteps of Paytm to offer personalised UPI IDs to users. Earlier this month, Paytm introduced the new feature, highlighting that using a custom ID helps protect users' privacy and creates a unique digital identity. The company also called it safer, as it helps avoid instances of harassment and stalking.

At the time of launch, the feature only supported Yes Bank and Axis Bank, but Gadgets 360 staff members were also able to change the existing IDs via HDFC Bank and SBI. Once a user changes their ID on Paytm, the phone number or the email is replaced with the custom alphanumeric text followed by “@pt(bank name). Notably, at the time of writing, we have not seen the option to use personalised IDs on Google Pay.

Notably, the new privacy-focused feature arrives at a time when the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has increased the transaction value limit for peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions made via UPI.

How to Use a Personalised UPI ID on Paytm

If you want to protect your number and use a custom UPI ID, check the steps below.

1. Open the Paytm app.

2. Tap on the Profile icon located at the top left corner.

3. Go to UPI & Payment Settings. Tap on the “View” option next to the UPI ID.

4. Tap on the text box above the “Try Personalised UPI ID” text.

5. A bottom sheet opens up where you can either type your desired ID or choose one from the suggested options.

6. Tap on Confirm.

7. That's it. You have successfully changed your UPI ID.

While we are not seeing the option to add a personalised ID on Google Pay, the process to reach the page is fairly straightforward. First, go to the profile tab and select Bank account. Tap on your primary bank, and then tap on Manage UPI IDs.

Further reading: UPI, Paytm, Google Pay, India

