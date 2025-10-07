Technology News
WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages

WhatsApp, on September 23, announced that it is gradually rolling out Message Translations to iOS and Android devices.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 17:50 IST
WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp for iOS reportedly uses Apple's translation APIs

Highlights
  • WhatsApp recently announced the feature for Android and iOS
  • WhatsApp for iOS 25.28.74 update reportedly brings the feature
  • The company has yet to initiate a wider rollout of the feature
WhatsApp recently announced that it would bring a new Message Translations feature on iOS and Android smartphones. The feature is finally rolling out to users with the latest build of WhatsApp for iOS, which began rolling out to users on Tuesday. Users can choose to translate messages from 21 languages within WhatsApp. The update is available to a few users after updating to the latest version of WhatsApp via the App Store, while it could be available on more devices in the coming days. WhatsApp is said to be using Apple's translation APIs to ensure secure and fast translations from one language to another.

WhatsApp Could Allow iOS Users to Translate Messages in 21 Languages

The latest build of WhatsApp for iOS that is rolling out via the App Store includes the recently announced Message Translation feature, according to feature tracker WABetaInfo. This means that users must update to WhatsApp for iOS 25.28.74, and the feature will eventually be enabled on their device. Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to immediately confirm the presence of the feature on their devices.

The feature tracker reports that the translation framework will automatically detect the language of the messages, without requiring users to manually intervene. However, if the automatic detection output is incorrect, users can manually choose the correct source language.

whatsapp message translations inline WABetaInfo

WhatsApp for iOS will allow users to manually select languages, too
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ WABetaInfo

 

Users must individually download various language packs, which allows the feature to work even without an internet connection.

The list of languages available on the latest iOS build reportedly includes Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin, Simplified), Chinese (Mandarin, Traditional), Dutch, English (UK), English (US), French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

Announced last month via a blog post, WhatsApp's in-app Message Translation works in individual chat windows, group chats, and channel updates. On Android, the company allows users to translate messages in English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. To initiate the same, users can long-press on a text message and tap the Translate button.

The company said that its Android users can enable automatic translations for entire chat threads, eliminating the need for translating each message individually. WhatsApp claimed that Message Translations has been built while keeping in mind a user's privacy. The Meta-owned platform highlighted that the translations are executed on-device, and nobody else, including WhatsApp, has access to a user's conversations.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Message Translations, WhatsApp for iOS
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo V60e First Impressions

