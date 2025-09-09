Technology News
NPCI to Increase UPI Per Day, Per Transaction Transfer Limits From September 15

NPCI has set a limit of Rs. 5 lakh for each capital market transaction.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 14:58 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Christiann Koepke

NPCI has increased UPI's per transaction limit to Rs. 2,00,000 for buying jewellery

  • NPCI is owned by the RBI and the IBA
  • NPCI has also increased transaction value limits for insurance payments
  • These changes will come into effect in mid-September
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has announced that it is increasing the transaction value limit for payments made peer-to-peer and peer-to-merchant transactions made through its Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The new limits will be effective starting mid-September. The digital payments settlement organisation has raised the transaction value limit across categories, including government e-marketplace, insurance, travel and tourism, repayments on credit cards, business or merchant payments, foreign exchange retail payments. It will also be applicable on digital account opening, and initial funding for opening a digital account.

New UPI Transaction Limits to Come Into Effect From September 15

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NPCI announced category-wise transaction limits for money transferred via UPI. Owned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), the digital payments settlement non-profit organisation said that these limits will come into effect starting September 15.

With the increased limits, people will be able to make payments of up to Rs. 5,00,000 per transaction and up to Rs. 10,00,000 for capital market investments, insurance premiums, and other insurance payments, government e-marketplace payments, collections-related payments, and travel-related transactions. For credit card repayments, the per-transaction limit has been raised to Rs. 5,00,000, and per day transaction limit has been set at Rs. 6,00,000.

Customers will be able to buy jewellery worth up to Rs. 2,00,000 in a single transaction and up to Rs. 6,00,000 in a day. They can also make Business and Merchant transactions of up to Rs. 5,00,000 in one go.

For foreign exchange retail payments made via NPCI's Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), the per-day and per-transaction limit has been increased to Rs. 5,00,000.

Similarly, the per-day and per-transaction limits for payments made for opening a digital account have been set at Rs. 5,00,000. At last, people can transfer up to Rs. 2,00,000 for initial digital account funding.

In recent news, PayPal and NPCI's International Payments Limited announced a partnership to build a new platform that will facilitate cross-border transactions, international money transfers. With the help of this new platform, PayPal claims that users will be able to purchase products from various countries online, directly making payments to them. There will also be an AI agent that will make autonomous purchases online for users. This platform will also facilitate peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Reportedly Pulls Daily Hub Feature on Pixel 10 Series to ‘Improve Experience’
Google Backtracks on Previous Traffic Claims, Says “Open Web Is Already in Rapid Decline”

