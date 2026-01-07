Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?

Mammootty's Kalamkaval is dropping on Sony Liv to not just entertain but to bind the audience with that time duration. It's a Malayalam crime thriller, and there is a routine Police investigation in the village of Kottayikonam, which takes a different turn when a probe that seems to be of a minor opens up into disturbed scenarios. The movie gives a chilling bone that leads us to a clever and shocking serial killer. Kalamkaval is a film that will be beyond your expectations. Let's dive into every detail of it in brief.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Kalamkaval in Hindi and other languages on Sony Liv from January 2026. However, the actual date is not out yet.

Trailer and Plot

Kalamkaval is a crime movie that talks about a heinous criminal who kills people in a series by hiding their own identity. There is a determined police officer named Jayakrishnan who was handed the investigation of the case of women vanishing from the village. The killer, being so smart and clever, hides the identities of the victims and leaves the evidence of the murder to divert the investigation.

Cast and Crew

Jithin K. Jose has been the intelligent director of this film. The main actors in Kalamkaval are Mammootty, Rajisha Vijayan and Vinayakan, with others. The movie has been produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany.

Reception

The strong performances bound the audience not just in the country but also worldwide, and it earned many praises as it was also a real-life inspired story with a 7.5 IMDB rating.

