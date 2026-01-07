Written by M Prasad Babu and Boyapati Srinu, Akhanda 2 Thaandavam is a Telugu fantasy action thriller film. The plot of the film revolves around Aghori and his twin brother, who collectively battle the spiritual enemies, only to protect the nation from mass destruction. This ultimate saga is centered around the time of Maha Kumbha, where the Aghori manifests himself as the savior of the dharma. The sequences of the film are worth watching, and the twists and turns are highly engaging.

When and Where to Watch Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

The film will drop on January 9, 2026, exclusively on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Official Trailer and Plot of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

This action thriller is set against the backdrop of Maha Kumbha, when a Chinese enemy plans to drop a biowarfare attack, targeting a huge crowd in the Kumbha. On the other hand, Dr. Janani (Portrayed by Harshaali Malhotra), is engrossed in creating an antidote to stop the attack. However, as the situation worsens, she faces death threats and more. That's when the warrior Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Aghora steps up to protect her. Furthermore, he is accompanied by his twin brother Murali Krishna, and the duo is then confronted by human terrorists and mystical forces. The quest to fight for the nation becomes highly entertaining and packed with intense action.

Cast and Crew of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

Directed by Boyapati Srinu, this film stars Nandamuri Balakrishnan in the lead role. Other supporting cast includes Harshaali Malhotra, Samyukta Menon, Aadhi, Saswata Chatterjee, and more. The music composition has been done by S. Thaman, while the editor of the film is Tammiraju.

Reception of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam

The film was theatrically released on December 12th, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.