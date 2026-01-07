Technology News
English Edition

Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online

Angammal is an intense Tamil drama film that is set to land soon on the digital screens. The film explores the themes of rural norms and modern civic sense.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 January 2026 22:05 IST
Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online

Photo Credit: JioSaavn

The film will drop on January 8th, 2026, exclusively on SunNXT.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Angammal is a Tamil drama film
  • It stars Geetha Kailasan and Saran Shakthi in the lead roles
  • Streaming begins on Jan 8th, 2026, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Angammal is an intense Tamil drama film that has finally completed its theatrical run and is now ready for its digital debut. The film revolves around a strong, independent middle-aged woman who lives on her own terms. However, her choice of not wearing a blouse under the saree becomes a matter of conflict when her younger son decides to marry a modern woman and begins feeling ashamed. The film further explores the fine line between the civilized lifestyle, individual tradition, and maternal respect.

When and Where to Watch Angammal

The film will drop on January 8, 2026, exclusively on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Angammal

The film follows a fearless lady, Angammal (Played by Geetha Kailasam), who is a milk farmer and lives life on her own terms. Ignoring the societal norms, she chooses not to wear a blouse under the saree. However, things take a turn when her younger son, Pavalam (Portrayed by Saran Shakthi), a doctor, brings his potential in-laws to meet her and ends up facing embarrassment about her attire. Pavalam then tries to convince her mother to change her attire, only to impress his girlfriend's family, but her refusal to do so turns into a conflict. The film further explores the gap between rural traditions and urban civilization.

Cast and Crew of Angammal

Written and directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, the film stars Geetha Kailasam and Saran Sakthi in the lead roles. Other cast members include Vinod Anand, Bharani, Mullai Arasi, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Mohammad Maqbool Mansoor, while the cinematographer is Anjoy Smuel.

Reception of Angammal

The film was theatrically released on December 5th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.9/10.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Angammal, Tamil drama film, SunNXT, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Red Magic 11 Air Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip; Memory and Software Details Revealed
Vivo Y50s 5G, Vivo Y50e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC: Price, Features
Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  2. Motorola Unveils Signature Phone With Four 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
  4. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  5. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  6. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  7. Why Samsung Says Memory Shortages Will Make Every Gadget Pricier
  8. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  9. Lenovo Legion 7a Launched Alongside Legion 5i, Legion 5a, and LOQ Series
  10. CES 2026: Razer's Project Ava Brings an Echo-Like Holographic AI Assistant
#Latest Stories
  1. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Telugu Fantasy Action Film Online
  2. Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online
  3. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  4. iPhone 17e With 6.1-Inch Display and Dynamic Island to Enter Mass Production Soon, Tipster Claims
  5. Why Samsung Says Memory Shortages Will Make Every Gadget Pricier
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Launch Date Announced: Expected Price Range, Specifications and More
  7. “Built from India, to the World," Says Akis Evangelidis, As CMF Incorporates as an Independent Indian Subsidiary
  8. OnePlus 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Notable Battery Upgrade
  9. Star Wars Outlaws and Resident Evil Village Are Coming to Xbox Game Pass in January
  10. CES 2026: Razer Unveils Project Ava, an Echo-Like AI Holographic Device for Gamers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »