Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online

Angammal is an intense Tamil drama film that has finally completed its theatrical run and is now ready for its digital debut. The film revolves around a strong, independent middle-aged woman who lives on her own terms. However, her choice of not wearing a blouse under the saree becomes a matter of conflict when her younger son decides to marry a modern woman and begins feeling ashamed. The film further explores the fine line between the civilized lifestyle, individual tradition, and maternal respect.

When and Where to Watch Angammal

The film will drop on January 8, 2026, exclusively on SunNXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Angammal

The film follows a fearless lady, Angammal (Played by Geetha Kailasam), who is a milk farmer and lives life on her own terms. Ignoring the societal norms, she chooses not to wear a blouse under the saree. However, things take a turn when her younger son, Pavalam (Portrayed by Saran Shakthi), a doctor, brings his potential in-laws to meet her and ends up facing embarrassment about her attire. Pavalam then tries to convince her mother to change her attire, only to impress his girlfriend's family, but her refusal to do so turns into a conflict. The film further explores the gap between rural traditions and urban civilization.

Cast and Crew of Angammal

Written and directed by Vipin Radhakrishnan, the film stars Geetha Kailasam and Saran Sakthi in the lead roles. Other cast members include Vinod Anand, Bharani, Mullai Arasi, and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Mohammad Maqbool Mansoor, while the cinematographer is Anjoy Smuel.

Reception of Angammal

The film was theatrically released on December 5th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.9/10.