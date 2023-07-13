Technology News

OpenAI, Associated Press Partner to Explore Generative AI Use in News

AP did not reveal how it would integrate OpenAI's technology in its news operations.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 July 2023 23:09 IST
OpenAI, Associated Press Partner to Explore Generative AI Use in News

Some outlets are already using generative AI for their content, including BuzzFeed

Highlights
  • Financial details of the deal were not disclosed
  • The publisher already uses AI for automating corporate earnings reports
  • Generative AI is a fast-moving space with tremendous implications

The Associated Press is licensing a part its archive of news stories to OpenAI under a deal that will explore generative AI's use in news, the companies said on Thursday, a move that could set the precedent for similar partnerships between the industries. 

The news publisher will gain access to OpenAI's technology and product expertise as part of the deal, whose financial details were not disclosed. 

AP also did not reveal how it would integrate OpenAI's technology in its news operations. The publisher already uses AI for automating corporate earnings reports, recapping sporting events and transcription for certain live events.

Its trove of news stories will help provide the massive amounts of data needed to train AI systems such as ChatGPT, which have dazzled consumers and businesses with their ability to plan vacations, summarize legal documents and write computer code.

News publications have, however, been slow to adopt the tech over concerns about its tendency to generate factually incorrect information, as well as challenges in differentiating between content produced by humans and computer programs.

"Generative AI is a fast-moving space with tremendous implications for the news industry," said Kristin Heitmann, AP's senior vice president and chief revenue officer. 

"News organizations must have a seat at the table... so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism."

Some outlets are already using generative AI for their content. BuzzFeed had announced that it will use AI to power personality quizzes on its site, and the New York Times used ChatGPT to create a Valentine's Day message-generator this year.

AP's "feedback — along with access to their high-quality, factual text archive — will help to improve the capabilities and usefulness of OpenAI's systems,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: associated press, OpenAI, news, AI
Zomato Temporarily Halts New Users on Its UPI Platform to Incorporate Feedback

Related Stories

OpenAI, Associated Press Partner to Explore Generative AI Use in News
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day: Here Are the Best Early Deals Before the Sale Begins
  2. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. This Apple Watch Ultra Clone from Boult Is Priced Under Rs. 2,000
  4. Realme C53 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. OnePlus Open Foldable With Excellent Hardware Said to Launch on This Date
  6. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  7. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  9. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Check Price
  10. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI, Associated Press Partner to Explore Generative AI Use in News
  2. Zomato Temporarily Halts New Users on Its UPI Platform to Incorporate Feedback
  3. Zomato Temporarily Halts New Users on Its UPI Platform to Incorporate Feedback
  4. BNB Chain to Receive ‘ZhangHeng’ Upgrade: Everything to Know
  5. Web3, Crypto Advocacy Groups From India and Singapore Sign MoU, Will Work on Growth of Sector
  6. Celsius Founder, Former CEO Arrested Over Fraud Charges as SEC Sues Crypto Firm
  7. Vi Partners With Truecaller to Prevent Customer Service Fraud Calls
  8. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Are Introducing 'The Boys' Skin Bundles as Part of Season 4 Update
  9. Poco M5 Price in India Dropped by Rs. 3,750 on Flipkart Ahead of Big Saving Days Sale: All Details
  10. China Says Its New Measures to Regulate Generative AI Will Apply Only to Products for the Public
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.