Motorola Edge 70 will launch in India soon, and the company has finally revealed the launch date for the handset. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the company's website in three Pantone colourways. This comes soon after a dedicated microsite for the upcoming Motorola Edge 70 went live on the e-commerce platform, hinting at its imminent launch. It is teased to measure 5.99mm in thickness. As part of the launch date announcement, the brand has also revealed the rear camera configuration of the upcoming Motorola Edge 70.

In a post on X, the tech firm announced that it will launch the Motorola Edge 70 in India on December 15. Additionally, the tech firm has confirmed that the soon-to-be-launched handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. It will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other offline retail stores.

everyTHIN done the right way.



At just 5.99mm, the motorola edge 70 sets a new benchmark for slimness without compromise.



Launching 15th December on Flipkart, https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW, and leading retail stores. #MotorolaEdge70 #Motorola #ImpossiblyThin pic.twitter.com/7K8AbQ4StK — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) December 8, 2025

On top of this, the dedicated microsite for the Motorola Edge 70 has been updated to confirm various specifications and colourways of the handset. It will be offered in Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad colourways. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

To maintain the thermals, it will feature a Vapour Cooling Chamber system as well. It will be equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 7i protection and Dolby Atmos support. The Edge 70 is confirmed to ship with Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone.

The Motorola Edge 70 is claimed to be capable of shooting up to 4K resolution videos at up to 60fps. The triple rear camera setup of the upcoming handset will be headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with Macro Vision.

Moreover, the Motorola Edge 70 will ship with a 50-megapixel quad pixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is claimed to have a MIL-STD 810H certification along with IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will feature an “aircraft-grade aluminium frame”, and weighs about 159g.

