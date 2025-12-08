Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Ballie Robot Reportedly Delayed Again, Won't Launch This Year

Samsung Ballie Robot Reportedly Delayed Again, Won't Launch This Year

Ballie was last expected to launch in summer 2025 in the US and South Korea, but missed that window.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 12:38 IST
Samsung Ballie Robot Reportedly Delayed Again, Won't Launch This Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung opened a sign-up page earlier this year for Ballie

Highlights
  • Samsung reportedly says Ballie needs more refinement before release
  • Ballie was first revealed as a prototype back in 2020
  • Samsung may share a new update on Ballie at CES 2026
Samsung's Ballie home robot has been delayed once again and will not launch in 2025 as previously promised. The long-awaited AI companion, which has been showcased multiple times over the past few years, was expected to finally reach consumers this year after several public demonstrations and official teasers. However, the latest report claims Samsung has put those plans on hold yet again, extending a development journey that has already seen multiple missed timelines. The renewed delay has once more raised questions around Ballie's readiness and pricing strategy.

Samsung Ballie Robot Delayed Again

The South Korean tech giant has reportedly confirmed the delay to TechRadar, saying it is “continuing to refine and perfect the technology to deliver an even more impactful customer experience.” This suggests that Ballie is still not ready for consumer release yet.

Ballie was most recently promised for a summer 2025 launch in the US and South Korea. Samsung even opened a sign-up page earlier this year, raising expectations of an imminent release. However, the summer window passed without any launch. As of December 2025, Ballie is still not available for purchase, and Samsung has not shared a new release timeline.

Ballie was initially showcased in 2020, when Samsung first revealed it as a prototype with no commercial plans. The robot returned in 2024 with a larger design and a stronger focus on AI features. Samsung then showcased Ballie again at CES 2025, promising a launch in the first half of the year. That plan later shifted to summer 2025, which has now also been missed.

Reports from South Korea recently suggested Samsung was re-evaluating Ballie's market position, with pricing believed to be a major concern.

At present, Ballie is expected to reappear at CES 2026, where Samsung may finally announce a definite launch date and may even reveal its pricing. However, there is no official confirmation yet, and the company has only reiterated that development is still ongoing.

As for features, Ballie is said to be designed as an AI-powered robot companion rather than just a smart home controller. It is teased to come in a bright yellow, round design, roughly the size of a basketball, and moves on wheels to navigate flat surfaces. It cannot climb stairs, but the robot is expected to include LiDAR and Time-of-Flight sensors, microphones, speakers, a rear 2K camera, a front 4K camera, and a built-in projector.

Ballie can reportedly project visuals such as movies, videos, and information onto walls and floors. It is designed to follow users around the home, answer questions, control smart home devices, play media, manage reminders, and assist with daily tasks. Its AI features are powered by Google's Gemini, through Samsung's partnership with Google Cloud.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Ballie, Samsung Ballie Launch, Samsung Ballie Price, Samsung Ballie Features, Ballie, Samsung, CES, CES 2026, CES 2025, CES 2020
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Ballie Robot Reportedly Delayed Again, Won't Launch This Year
