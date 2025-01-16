Google announced a new partnership with The Associated Press (AP) on Wednesday. The collaboration is focused on the Mountain View-based tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) products and services, which are powered by its Gemini AI models. The company highlighted that with this partnership, the US-based not-for-profit news agency will deliver “a feed of real-time information” to help improve the responses of the Gemini platform. While the tech giant did not reveal the finer details, this might also allow Gemini to get access to real-time information faster.

Google Announces AI-Focused Collaboration With AP

Google's announcement comes after rival OpenAI signed several such partnerships with news and media companies such as Condé Nast, Vox Media, World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), and the Wall Street Journal's parent organisation News Corp.

These partnerships offer multiple benefits to AI firms. First, as the publicly available data is quickly being exhausted in training the newer and more advanced AI models, companies are now looking for high-quality data to continue the advancement of large language models (LLMs).

Entering a partnership also lets AI firms gain access to firewall-protected content which typical web crawlers cannot find. Alternatively, such deals also protect the company from any risk of copyright infringement lawsuits. Finally, such collaborations require the content platform to send structured data, which also makes it convenient for AI firms to quickly sort and feed into the AI system.

While Google did not reveal any financial details of the deal, it highlighted that AP will deliver a feed of real-time information which will be used to improve the usefulness of results shown in the Gemini app. The post also mentioned that the company is entering limited partnerships to “identify specific types of information and data”.

Google explained in a separate post that its AI-based partnerships are focused on receiving content in specific key areas such as closed and offline datasets, metadata and signals, and real-time structured factual information for verification purposes. As per the tech giant, the aim of these collaborations is not just to source high-quality data but also to use such data to broadly improve its AI products and services.