Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real Time Information to Gemini

Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real-Time Information to Gemini

Google says the US-based not-for-profit news agency will deliver “a feed of real-time information” to help improve Gemini AI responses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 January 2025 14:51 IST
Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real-Time Information to Gemini

Photo Credit: Google

Google says the partnership with improve Gemini’s usefulness of results

Highlights
  • Google already collaborates with AP for its Search product
  • Gemini responses will likely be grounded in AP data
  • Google is reportedly redesigning the Gemini overlay window on Android
Advertisement

Google announced a new partnership with The Associated Press (AP) on Wednesday. The collaboration is focused on the Mountain View-based tech giant's artificial intelligence (AI) products and services, which are powered by its Gemini AI models. The company highlighted that with this partnership, the US-based not-for-profit news agency will deliver “a feed of real-time information” to help improve the responses of the Gemini platform. While the tech giant did not reveal the finer details, this might also allow Gemini to get access to real-time information faster.

Google Announces AI-Focused Collaboration With AP

Google's announcement comes after rival OpenAI signed several such partnerships with news and media companies such as Condé Nast, Vox Media, World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), and the Wall Street Journal's parent organisation News Corp.

These partnerships offer multiple benefits to AI firms. First, as the publicly available data is quickly being exhausted in training the newer and more advanced AI models, companies are now looking for high-quality data to continue the advancement of large language models (LLMs).

Entering a partnership also lets AI firms gain access to firewall-protected content which typical web crawlers cannot find. Alternatively, such deals also protect the company from any risk of copyright infringement lawsuits. Finally, such collaborations require the content platform to send structured data, which also makes it convenient for AI firms to quickly sort and feed into the AI system.

While Google did not reveal any financial details of the deal, it highlighted that AP will deliver a feed of real-time information which will be used to improve the usefulness of results shown in the Gemini app. The post also mentioned that the company is entering limited partnerships to “identify specific types of information and data”.

Google explained in a separate post that its AI-based partnerships are focused on receiving content in specific key areas such as closed and offline datasets, metadata and signals, and real-time structured factual information for verification purposes. As per the tech giant, the aim of these collaborations is not just to source high-quality data but also to use such data to broadly improve its AI products and services.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Associated Press, Gemini, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Nothing Said to Raise Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales

Related Stories

Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real-Time Information to Gemini
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  4. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  5. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  6. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Debuts in India
  7. HMD Fusion Review
#Latest Stories
  1. NOAA Confirms a Weak and 'Unusual' La Niña by Spring
  2. DMCC to Build 17-Storey 'Crypto Tower' in Dubai for Crypto, Web3 Firms
  3. ISRO Successfully Executes SpaDeX Docking Experiment, India Becomes Fourth Nation to Achieve the Feat
  4. Apple Loses Smartphone Sales Crown in China, Drops to Third in 2024
  5. Astronomers Discover Unusual X-Ray Oscillations From a Black Hole 100 Million Light-Years Away
  6. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
  7. Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde OTT Rights Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Ramnagar Bunny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Comedy Online?
  9. Laser Imaging Reveals Hidden 1,200-Year-Old Patterns on Chancay Mummies in Peru
  10. Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »