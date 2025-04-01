Technology News
Alcatel to Launch Premium Smartphone Range in India; Will Focus on Local Manufacturing

Alcatel will introduce a smartphone with a stylus in the Indian market.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 17:28 IST
Photo Credit: Alcatel

Alcatel is confirmed to establish a pan-India service network to ensure customer support

Highlights
  • Alcatel is gearing up to launch new smartphones in India
  • Alcatel's new smartphones will be manufactured locally from the beginning
  • French tech brand has not introduced any new handset in India since 2018
Alcatel is all set to make a comeback in the Indian market. The French brand, operated independently by TCL Communication under trademark licensing from Nokia, has been inactive in the Indian smartphone arena for the last couple of years. It is now confirmed to make a comeback and launch a range of new premium smartphones in the country. These smartphones will be manufactured locally in India. Apart from production, the brand is eyeing to build a nationwide service network to ensure customer support.

TCL Communication to Reintroduce Alcatel Smartphones in India

Through a press release, Alcatel announced it will commence operations in India. The company said that it will unveil a range of premium smartphones in the country, combining cutting-edge technology and India's first patented innovations along with a stylish design inspired by French heritage, advanced hardware, and unique features. It is confirmed to introduce a smartphone with a stylus.

"Our devices seamlessly merge with style and performance, catering to tech enthusiasts, urban aspirants, fashion-conscious consumers, and digital nomads alike. We believe that technology should not only be powerful but also reflect the latest trends, and we are excited to introduce products that embody this philosophy in the Indian market", said Atul Vivek, Chief Business Officer, Alcatel.

Alcatel's new smartphones will be manufactured locally from the start, aligning with the government's Make in India initiative. The brand is also confirmed to establish a pan-India service network to ensure customer support.

"By producing our devices within the country, we aim to enhance supply chain efficiency, ensure superior quality, and contribute to India's growing technology ecosystem. This strategic move not only strengthens our commitment to the Indian market but also reinforces our mission to make cutting-edge technology more accessible and affordable for consumers", said Ansh Rathi, Chief Operating Officer.

As mentioned, the French tech brand, has not introduced any new handset in India since 2018. The brand operated by TCL Communication under trademark licensing from Nokia, however, unveiled several products, including Alcatel 1, Alcatel TKEE Mini, and  Alcatel 3L (2021) in over 160 international markets. The launch of new Alcatel phones would be a comeback for the company in the Indian smartphone segment.

 

Alcatel TKEE Mini

Alcatel TKEE Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 7.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MT8167D
Resolution 1024x600 pixels
RAM 1.5GB
OS Android 10 (Go edition)
Storage 16GB
Rear Camera 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 2580mAh
Alcatel 1 (2021)

Alcatel 1 (2021)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 5.00-inch
Processor MediaTek MT6739W
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB, 16GB
Battery Capacity 2000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 480x960 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
