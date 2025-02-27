Technology News
HMD Teases New Product Launches at Mobile World Congress 2025 on March 2

HMD is tipped to make several partnership announcements with Barcelona FC, Mattel, Lego and more.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 18:30 IST
HMD Fusion (pictured) was launched in India in November 2024

  • HMD will likely launch a new charger at the MWC 2025
  • The company is expected to launch smartphones and feature phones
  • HMD Amped Buds are expected to unveied at the launch event as well
HMD recently unveiled the HMD Key and is now gearing up to unveil a host of new products at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. Among the new launches, there are expected to be smartphones, feature phones as well as accessories like earphones and chargers. The HMD Fusion, which launched in India in November 2024, has also been tipped to get new smart modular covers. The company is also expected to make several announcements with regards to partnerships with other brands and companies.

HMD Launch Event at MWC 2025

An X post by HMD confirms that the company will host a launch event on March 2 at MWC 2025. The teaser alongside the post shows graphics of the iconic Snake game in FC Barcelona colours. Another post teases a smartphone with the FC Barcelona logo at the back.

A new portable charger was teased in another post with the caption "power like never before." The company also teased the launch of a flip phone, most likely a rebranded version of the Nokia 2660 flip phone, in another X post.

Meanwhile, tipster HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) took to X to list all the products that HMD is expected to launch at MWC 2025. The HMD Fusion 5G is claimed to be re-announced with new Smart Outfits or modular covers.

The HMD Amped Buds, a pair of rumoured TWS earphones from the brand, are also tipped to be unveiled at MWC 2025. A newer version of the Nokia 3510 4G is expected to be launched at the event as well. The company will likely make several partnership announcements with Barcelona FC, Mattel, Lego and more.

Notably, the existing HMD Fusion was introduced in India at Rs. 17,999 with HMD's casual, flashy, and gaming outfits worth Rs. 5,999 for free. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. 

Further reading: HMD, HMD Fusion, MWC 2025, MWC, HMD Amped Buds, Nokia 3510 4G, Nokia
