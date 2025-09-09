Technology News
PVR INOX Blockbuster Tuesdays Offer: Get Movie Tickets at Rs. 99 Across Cinemas in India

Along with discounted movie tickets, customers can also grab exclusive food and beverage deals at PVR INOX theatres.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 September 2025 09:56 IST
PVR INOX Blockbuster Tuesdays Offer: Get Movie Tickets at Rs. 99 Across Cinemas in India

Photo Credit: PVR

PVR INOX's special offer is valid only on Tuesdays

Highlights
  • Tickets start at Rs. 99, while some films are priced at Rs. 149
  • The offer is valid across more than 300 PVR INOX cinemas in India
  • Convenience fees and GST will apply on the discounted ticket prices
PVR INOX is offering movie tickets at substantially discounted rates today (September 9). This offer is part of its ‘Blockbuster Tuesdays' scheme, which was first announced in April 2025, and is applicable at more than 300 cinemas across India. It is available for films across different genres and formats, including IMAX, 3D, 4DX, ScreenX, and more. In addition to discounted movie tickets, customers can also take advantage of deals on food and beverages at PVR INOX.

PVR INOX Blockbuster Tuesdays

According to PVR INOX, the Blockbuster Tuesdays offer is aimed at making cinema more accessible to everyone. There are special mid-week prices to encourage viewers to watch movies at the cinema halls. On Tuesdays, movie tickets at PVR INOX begin at Rs. 99 per ticket. There are certain films whose tickets are priced slightly higher, at Rs. 149.pvr inox blockbuster tuesday ndtv PVR INOX

“Blockbuster Tuesdays is a forward-looking step towards shaping a more vibrant future for theatrical exhibition in India,“ as per Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Business Planning and Strategy at PVR INOX.

Gadgets 360 can confirm that these prices are currently live on all films and shows at PVR INOX cinemas in the Delhi-NCR region. The ticket prices for the morning and afternoon shows are Rs. 99, while evening show tickets cost Rs. 149 in most theatres. However, a convenience fee and GST charges will be applicable over the cost of the ticket.

Cheaper tickets are valid across all formats and over 300 cinemas in India. Viewers can watch films in 3D, IMAX, 4DX, and ScreenX, across languages. Along with affordable film tickers, they can also grab exclusive deals on food and beverages. However, government-mandated pricing regulations in certain states may result in a different pricing structure. This applies to states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Customers can book tickets via the PVR and INOX mobile apps. The facility is also available through their respective websites and other ticket-booking platforms such as BookMyShow.

pvr inox, Movie tickets
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
What to Expect at Today's Apple Event: Final iPhone 17 Leaks, New Watches, and More

