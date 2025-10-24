Google claimed that it has made a major quantum computing breakthrough with its Willow quantum chipset. The chip powers the company's quantum supercomputer, which was used to solve an algorithm. This particular algorithm is considered to be impossible to solve via traditional computing techniques. The Mountain View-based tech giant claimed that not only was Willow able to solve the algorithm, it was able to do so 13,000 times faster than classical supercomputers, providing the first verifiable evidence of the advantages of quantum computing technology.

Google's Quantum Computing Milestone Comes on the Back of Willow Chip

In a blog post, the tech giant announced its achievement and detailed the process. The technical part and methodologies have also been mentioned in a study published in the Nature journal. “This milestone is a critical step toward realising useful quantum computation, a feat made possible by the precision and speed engineered into our quantum hardware systems,” added the post.

Building on the foundation of its existing quantum platform, Google's team set out to show how the technology could handle a complex, real-world problem. To do this, researchers used an approach called the “Quantum Echoes algorithm”, designed to uncover hidden details about how quantum systems, such as molecules, behave internally.

In simple terms, this algorithm works a bit like rewinding a movie to study a scene from a different angle. It “reverses” the flow of quantum data inside the computer, allowing scientists to better understand interactions that would otherwise remain invisible.

However, this process is extremely demanding on the hardware. The Willow chip, which powers the system, must perform thousands of precise quantum operations, known as “quantum gates,” and gather a massive amount of measurement data. These steps are crucial to separate the meaningful scientific signals from the background noise, much like tuning a radio carefully to pick up a faint transmission clearly.

The latest Willow chip, enhanced through ongoing updates since its release, now delivers some of the best performance seen in quantum computing, Google said. Its 105-qubit processor operates with remarkable precision, achieving error rates as low as 0.03 percent for basic operations and completing each task in mere billionths of a second.

This level of accuracy made it possible to run the complex Quantum Echoes algorithm, which depends on large-scale quantum interference and entanglement, phenomena that traditional computers simply can't replicate. In simple terms, it's like synchronising hundreds of musical instruments so perfectly that even the faintest harmonies can be detected.

What makes Willow even more impressive is its speed. The system can perform millions of quantum measurements within seconds, allowing researchers to complete around one trillion measurements over the course of the project. That's roughly equivalent to a major share of all quantum computing experiments ever conducted worldwide.

Such scale and precision not only push the limits of what quantum hardware can achieve today but also mark an important step toward making quantum computing practical for solving real scientific and industrial problems.