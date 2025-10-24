Technology News
Lava Agni 4 5G Listed on BIS Website a Month Ahead of Launch in India

Lava Agni 4 5G is listed with the model number LXX525 on the BIS website.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 19:06 IST
Lava Agni 4 5G Listed on BIS Website a Month Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava teased the Lava Agni 4 in a black colourway with a horizontally aligned rear camera module

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 4 will succeed Lava Agni 3
  • It is said to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India
  • Lava Agni 4 is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup
Lava Agni 4 is confirmed to launch in India in November. The domestic smartphone brand has not disclosed the exact launch date yet, but ahead of it, the handset has reportedly been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The Agni series handset, which first surfaced online in July, is expected to debut as a successor to last year's Lava Agni 3 model. The Lava Agni 4 5G is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. It is likely to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup and a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lava Agni 4 5G BIS Listing Hints at Imminent Debut

The BIS listing for the upcoming Lava Agni 4 5G (via @passionategeekz) reveals that the handset will launch in India soon with the model number LXX525. The handset appears to have been listed on the BIS database on September 15. 

The Lava Agni 4 5G will launch in November. While we have confirmation that it will arrive next month, Lava has yet to reveal the exact launch date, and whether the device will support 5G connectivity.

Earlier this month, the Indian smartphone maker teased the Lava Agni 4 in a black colourway with a horizontally aligned pill-shaped rear camera module.

Lava Agni 4 Price, Specifications (Expected)

The Lava Agni 4 is said to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. It could feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset may also be equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, along with UFS 4.0 storage. The battery capacity of the phone is said to be greater than 7,000mAh.

For optics, the Lava Agni 4 is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, featuring two 50-megapixel cameras. Details of the handset's selfie camera and Android version are currently under wraps.

The Lava Agni 4 is likely to succeed the Lava Agni 3. The latter was launched in India in October last year, priced at Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.

A 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, 16-megapixel selfie camera, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB onboard storage and 5,000mAh battery with support for 66W charging are the key highlights of the Lava Agni 3. 

The Lava Agni 3 has a 1.74-inch AMOLED touch screen on the rear. It features a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor and two 8-megapixel shooters. 

Lava Agni 3

Lava Agni 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1200x2652 pixels
Lava Agni 4, Lava Agni 4 5G, Lava Agni 4 Specifications, Lava
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lava Agni 4 5G Listed on BIS Website a Month Ahead of Launch in India
