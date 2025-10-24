Technology News
English Edition

Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals

Titan breaks a basic chemical rule, revealing how life’s ingredients may form in icy alien worlds.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2025 16:54 IST
Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Saturn’s moon Titan shows polar and nonpolar molecules mixing, defying chemistry’s rules.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Titan defies chemistry’s “like dissolves like” rule
  • NASA and Chalmers uncover rare molecular mixing
  • Findings reshape ideas about early life chemistry
Advertisement

Saturn's largest moon, Titan, has astonished scientists by breaking one of chemistry's oldest principles. A new study by researchers from Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and NASA reveals that in Titan's freezing environment, substances that usually cannot mix can actually combine. This unusual behaviour challenges the rule “like dissolves like” and opens new possibilities for understanding chemistry before life began on Earth. The finding could also explain how life's building blocks might form in extreme, icy worlds far beyond our planet.

Titan's Frozen Chemistry Stuns Scientists as Molecules Defy Nature's Basic Rules

As per a recent report published in PNAS, scientists discovered that methane, ethane, and hydrogen cyanide—abundant on Titan's surface and in its thick, nitrogen-rich atmosphere—can interact in ways previously thought impossible. The work, done by Martin Rahm from Chalmers University and colleagues, indicates that the polar and nonpolar molecules would exist in a stable crystalline state on Titan's cold surface (which behaves very differently chemically than terra firma).

At the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) of NASA, low-temperature (77 K) CODH experiments were performed by laser spectroscopy on mixtures of HCN with CH4 and C2H6. Aided by Rahm's team, JPL helped interpret the data. They found that the molecules of hydrocarbons could permeate hydrogen cyanide's crystal lattice and, in doing so, create stable new compounds.

The oddity of nature in an extraordinary setting will offer a new method to explore the geology and atmosphere on Titan and may even provide insights into prebiotic chemistry in other frigid, alien worlds.

NASA's Dragonfly mission, which will touch down on Titan in 2034, is designed to demonstrate prebiotic chemistry and hydrogen cyanide dynamics, showing that life can exist there under the coldest conditions known to man.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Titan, NASA, hydrogen cyanide
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MIT Detects Traces of a Lost ‘Proto Earth’ Deep Beneath Our Planet’s Surface
New Fossil Teeth Evidence Suggests Herbivorous Dinosaurs Preferred Nutrient-Rich, Textured Plants

Related Stories

Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Be Available in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  3. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Manage Storage Directly Within a Chat Window
  4. Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Might Launch With This Chipset
  6. OnePlus Ace 6 Chipset, Camera Details Confirmed as Pre-Orders Open
  7. Microsoft Fixes Windows 11 Bug That Disabled USB Input in Recovery Mode
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Is 90 Percent Complete, Aiming for 2027 Launch
  2. Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals
  3. Scientists Construct 5-Micron Engine Generating Effective Heat of 13 Million Degrees Celsius Without Burning
  4. Scientists Develop Eco-Friendly Method to Break Down and Reuse Teflon Plastic
  5. Bethesda Announces Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Set for 2026
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Tipped to Feature Dimensity 8450 SoC, 200-Megapixel Rear Camera
  7. US President Donald Trump Pardons Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao, Lifts Restrictions
  8. Starlink Reportedly Plans Nine Gateway Earth Stations Across India to Relay Internet Traffic
  9. Blackmail OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch G.V. Prakash Starrer Movie Online
  10. They Call Him OG Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Pawan Kalyan Starrer Action Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »