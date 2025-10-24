OnePlus 15 could launch globally in the middle of November, a tipster has revealed. Although the exact India launch date is yet to be revealed by the company, it is expected to be unveiled on the same day as the rest of the world. The phone, which is set to launch as the OnePlus 13 successor, will be unveiled in China on October 27, along with the OnePlus Ace 6. The Indian version of the OnePlus 15 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and run on the Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. Meanwhile, its Chinese counterpart will ship with ColorOS 16, which is also based on Android 16.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tech blogger Paras Guglani leaked a screenshot of the OnePlus 15 microsite in Sweden, revealing that the handset could launch in the country on November 12. It also reveals a OnePlus Everyday Sling bag at SEK 599 (roughly Rs. 5,600) and a SuperVOOC 120W Dual Port GaN Power Adapter Kit also at SEK 599 (roughly Rs. 5,600), and the landing page was still visible at the time of publishing this story.

A recent report, which suggests that the OnePlus 15 will debut in India, on November 13. A dedicated microsite on Amazon recently confirmed that the flagship handset will be sold in India via the Oneplus.in site and the e-commerce giant's website. The OnePlus 15 will ship in India with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

In India, the price of the OnePlus 15 is expected to be between Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 75,000. A recent report revealed that its 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage variant could be priced lower than its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. This particular storage configuration of the handset is tipped to go on sale at GBP 949 (about Rs. 1,11,000) in the UK.

Apart from the chipset, the tech firm has confirmed various other features of the phone, too. The OnePlus 15 will pack a 7,300mAh Glacier Battery with 120W Super Flash Charge and 50W Wireless Flash Charge (translated from Chinese) support.

It will be equipped with a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display, delivering up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It is confirmed to carry a triple-rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel Sony main shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom capability.