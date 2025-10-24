Instagram is reportedly testing a new capability for the newly released Restyle feature. Powered by Meta AI, this feature is currently available in Stories and within the Edits app. It allows users to add, remove, or change elements in an image or video with a prompt, similar to what Google's Nano Banana image model does. Users can also use one of the many preset styles to directly make changes to their content. Now, as per the report, the Meta-owned platform is planning to add custom text to the Restyle feature.

Instagram Could Bring Restyle Text to Users Soon

According to a Mashable report, Instagram has started testing the Restyle Text feature with a small group of users. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to generate custom fonts based on natural language prompts. Users will reportedly get a couple of in-built presets for the feature, such as Chrome and Balloon. They can also write a prompt to generate unique and quirky styles, as well, the report mentioned.

The Restyle tool is a recent introduction by the social media platform. Powered by the company's native generative AI models, it offers users a similar level of inline editing as the Nano Banana. To use it in Instagram, users can upload an image to Stories and then tap on the paintbrush icon located on the top right side. It opens more options at the bottom, such as Add, Remove, Change, and several preset styles, all of which can be accessed by horizontally scrolling the options.

As per the report, users will soon be able to add unique fonts to their Stories. Citing an example, the publication highlighted that users can generate a text where each letter has a party hat on top. Other shared examples include shiny chrome effect and balloon-like appearance.

The Edits app also offers the same Restyle feature, which can be applied to short video clips as well. The same options add AI-generated effects to videos, which can then be imported.