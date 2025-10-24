Technology News
Instagram Is Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Restyle Text for Stories and Edits App

With Restyle Text, Instagram and Edits app users can reportedly generate custom text fonts.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 October 2025 18:02 IST
Photo Credit: Instagram

The Restyle Text feature is reportedly only available to a small group of users currently

Highlights
  • Recently, Instagram introduced multiple Diwali-themed filters
  • The Restyle feature is powered by native Meta AI models
  • In Instagram Stories, it can be accessed via the paintbrush icon
Instagram is reportedly testing a new capability for the newly released Restyle feature. Powered by Meta AI, this feature is currently available in Stories and within the Edits app. It allows users to add, remove, or change elements in an image or video with a prompt, similar to what Google's Nano Banana image model does. Users can also use one of the many preset styles to directly make changes to their content. Now, as per the report, the Meta-owned platform is planning to add custom text to the Restyle feature.

Instagram Could Bring Restyle Text to Users Soon

According to a Mashable report, Instagram has started testing the Restyle Text feature with a small group of users. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to generate custom fonts based on natural language prompts. Users will reportedly get a couple of in-built presets for the feature, such as Chrome and Balloon. They can also write a prompt to generate unique and quirky styles, as well, the report mentioned.

The Restyle tool is a recent introduction by the social media platform. Powered by the company's native generative AI models, it offers users a similar level of inline editing as the Nano Banana. To use it in Instagram, users can upload an image to Stories and then tap on the paintbrush icon located on the top right side. It opens more options at the bottom, such as Add, Remove, Change, and several preset styles, all of which can be accessed by horizontally scrolling the options.

As per the report, users will soon be able to add unique fonts to their Stories. Citing an example, the publication highlighted that users can generate a text where each letter has a party hat on top. Other shared examples include shiny chrome effect and balloon-like appearance.

The Edits app also offers the same Restyle feature, which can be applied to short video clips as well. The same options add AI-generated effects to videos, which can then be imported.

Further reading: Instagram, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps, Instagram Features
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Said to Be Developing 'Prioritise Notifications' Feature for Galaxy Phones With One UI 8.5

Instagram Is Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Restyle Text for Stories and Edits App
