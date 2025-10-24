India is at the verge of hitting its space milestones now, with 90 per cent of the work on its first human space flight already done, as mentioned by Dr K. Sivan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in a presser. The Gaganyaan mission to put Indian astronauts into space, too, is being prepared for launch by 2027. Before that, the ISRO will have to complete three uncrewed test flights so it can declare the system ready for humans, and show to itself and the world that it is capable of doing what has never been done before, a leap for human India in its push to mark a crucial step in India's growing space ambitions.

Gaganyaan Mission Poised to Make India the Fourth Nation to Send Humans into Space

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath told DD News, this milestone marks one of the most complex missions in India's space history. As reported by DD News, the mission will demonstrate the nation's capability to send humans to low Earth orbit using an indigenous launch system. The upcoming uncrewed flights will validate all life-support and re-entry systems before astronauts are cleared for flight.

The Gaganyaan program was announced last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and is intended to demonstrate the country's self-reliance in space technology and human-rated systems. The mission, scientists specified, would put India into the league of four countries, the United States, Russia, and China being the others, to have conducted a manned space mission.

There is astronaut training taking place right now in Bengaluru, as crew members prepare for more advanced simulations and a mission capsule with safety features encoded into it for numerous emergency scenarios.

Test flights in India over two years will showcase engineering prowess and inspire a new era in human space exploration, preparing India's astronauts for their maiden voyage.