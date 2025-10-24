The OnePlus Ace 6 is all set to be launched in China next week alongside the OnePlus 15. It is expected to be introduced in India and the global markets as the OnePlus 15R. Several details about the handset have been teased ahead of its official debut. It is confirmed to be an “ultra performance” flagship and feature a 165Hz flat AMOLED screen, a metal frame, and a 7,800mAh battery.

OnePlus 15R Launch Details

OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) will be launched in China on October 27 at 7pm local time (4:30pm if you're in India). It will debut alongside the flagship OnePlus 15. Viewers can catch the launch event live on the company's official handle on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the OnePlus 15R leading up to its launch on September 2.

The pricing of the OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) in China remains under wraps. It is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 5. At launch, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the handset was priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,000). It was introduced in India and the global markets as the OnePlus 13R, priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB version.

The OnePlus Ace 6, along with the OnePlus 15, is currently available for pre-reservation on the Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and the company's other online storefronts. Customers can pre-book the handset for CNY 1 (roughly Rs. 12) and receive benefits worth CNY 3,255 (roughly Rs. 40,000). It is expected to be available for purchase following its October 27 launch.

OnePlus 15R Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 15R is teased to offer several upgrades over the current OnePlus 13R. It is expected to have similar specifications to the OnePlus Ace 6. Here is everything we know about the smartphone based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

The OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) will be available in three colour options — Black, Flash White and Quicksilver (translated from Chinese). There appears to be “ACE” branding, which runs vertically on the back of the phone. It has a redesigned camera deco at the top-left corner, which closely resembles the unit on the OnePlus 15.

Teaser images reveal three openings on the top of the phone's frame, possibly for the microphones and an IR blaster. The OnePlus Ace 6 is confirmed to feature a metal frame and have IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water ingress. It is also confirmed to weigh 213g.

Display

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) will come with a flat AMOLED screen. It is teased to support a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It will be able to refresh at 60, 90, 120, 144, and 165Hz. Reports suggest that the handset may sport a 1.5K OLED panel sourced from BOE Display.

As per the company, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will have an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric security and support eye-protection features.

Performance and Software

As per the reports, the OnePlus 15R could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which currently powers the flagship OnePlus 13. Geekbench listing of the handset suggests it will come with up to 14.76GB of RAM, marketed as 16GB. It is expected to ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China.

Benchmark results show that the handset scored 3,050 points in the single-core test and 9,440 points in the multi-core test.

Battery

The OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R) is confirmed to pack a 7,800mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in its segment. It is also teased to support fast wired charging at 120W, but unlike the OnePlus 15, there is no mention of any wireless charging support here.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch date of the OnePlus 15R (OnePlus Ace 6).