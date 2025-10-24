Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Case Listings Hint at Design, Qi2 Magnetic Charging Support

Thinborne listing showcases the Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2025 17:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Case Listings Hint at Design, Qi2 Magnetic Charging Support

Photo Credit: Thinborne

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Thinborne has listed new protective cases for Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra case suggests a pill-shaped camera island
  • The alleged cases reveal a design similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may debut in early 2026 alongside the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 models. Case makers seem to have started readying products for the next flagship. A week after the design of the top-of-the-line model was leaked via a case manufacturer, Thinborne has now listed new protective cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, hinting at Qi2 charging support. The alleged case reveals a design similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with slightly more rounded corners for better ergonomics.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Thinborne Case Hints at MagSafe Support

Case maker Thinborne has listed new smartphone cases for the rumoured Galaxy S26 Ultra on its website. They are made of 600D Aramid Fibre material and have MagSafe compatibility, as per the listing. It also suggests Qi2 magnetic charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to retain its iconic vertically placed triple rear camera setup, but the camera bump seems to be more prominent. Two smaller rings sit beside the triple-lens setup. Positioned between them is an LED flash.

s26 galaxy ultra samsung thinborne Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Photo Credit: Thinborne

 

The Galaxy S26 Ultra case suggests a pill-shaped camera island, signalling a shift toward rounded corners. While the device is expected to be slightly wider and slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the camera module is likely to be thicker.

The Thinborne listing showcases the Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds, highlighting its integration into Samsung's ecosystem. The case maker appears to have based the design on previously leaked renders. However, since the final design may still change before launch, these early details should be taken with a grain of salt. 

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. Previous rumours suggested that it could go official in March. The Galaxy S26 Ultra model is tipped to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in select markets, including the US, Japan, and China. It could run on the Exynos 2600 chip in markets including South Korea and Europe.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. It is said to come with a quad rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The camera unit may also include a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

It could launch in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming months.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Is 90 Percent Complete, Aiming for 2027 Launch
Samsung Said to Be Developing 'Prioritise Notifications' Feature for Galaxy Phones With One UI 8.5

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Case Listings Hint at Design, Qi2 Magnetic Charging Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Could Launch Globally On This Date
  2. WazirX Restarts Trading With Zero Fees, Restores Investor Access
  3. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Platform for Android Devices
  4. Google Might Have Made a Massive Achievement in Quantum Computing
  5. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Says Its Willow Chip Hit Major Quantum Computing Milestone, Solves Algorithm 13,000X Faster
  2. Garmin Venu X1 With 2-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Eight Days of Battery Life Launched in India
  3. iPhone 18 Series, Apple's First Foldable iPhone Tipped to Feature Company's First 2nm A20 Chip
  4. WazirX Reopens Trading Over a Year After Hack, Crypto Exchange to Restart in Phased Manner
  5. Instagram Is Reportedly Testing AI-Powered Restyle Text for Stories and Edits App
  6. Lava Agni 4 5G Listed on BIS Website a Month Ahead of Launch in India
  7. OnePlus 15 Global Launch Date Leaked Alongside New Accessories: Check Expected Price, Features
  8. Samsung Said to Be Developing 'Prioritise Notifications' Feature for Galaxy Phones With One UI 8.5
  9. ISRO Says Gaganyaan Mission Is 90 Percent Complete, Aiming for 2027 Launch
  10. Saturn’s Moon Titan Breaks One of Chemistry’s Oldest Rules, NASA Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »