Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may debut in early 2026 alongside the Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 models. Case makers seem to have started readying products for the next flagship. A week after the design of the top-of-the-line model was leaked via a case manufacturer, Thinborne has now listed new protective cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, hinting at Qi2 charging support. The alleged case reveals a design similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but with slightly more rounded corners for better ergonomics.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Thinborne Case Hints at MagSafe Support

Case maker Thinborne has listed new smartphone cases for the rumoured Galaxy S26 Ultra on its website. They are made of 600D Aramid Fibre material and have MagSafe compatibility, as per the listing. It also suggests Qi2 magnetic charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra appears to retain its iconic vertically placed triple rear camera setup, but the camera bump seems to be more prominent. Two smaller rings sit beside the triple-lens setup. Positioned between them is an LED flash.

Photo Credit: Thinborne

The Galaxy S26 Ultra case suggests a pill-shaped camera island, signalling a shift toward rounded corners. While the device is expected to be slightly wider and slimmer than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the camera module is likely to be thicker.

The Thinborne listing showcases the Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds, highlighting its integration into Samsung's ecosystem. The case maker appears to have based the design on previously leaked renders. However, since the final design may still change before launch, these early details should be taken with a grain of salt.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series in early 2026. Previous rumours suggested that it could go official in March. The Galaxy S26 Ultra model is tipped to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in select markets, including the US, Japan, and China. It could run on the Exynos 2600 chip in markets including South Korea and Europe.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to launch with a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support. It is said to come with a quad rear camera unit, led by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The camera unit may also include a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter.

It could launch in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB onboard storage options. It is said to feature a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. We can expect to learn more about this handset in the coming months.