Technology News
English Edition

Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak

Star Health also said that independent cybersecurity experts were leading its forensic investigation and it was working closely with authorities.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 October 2024 10:39 IST
Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak

Photo Credit: Reuters

Star Health reportedly acknowledged the data breach earlier this month

Highlights
  • Star Health is probing the alleged role of its CISO in the data breach
  • The insurer sued Telegram after its chatbots were used to leak user data
  • Star Health says it is probing the breach with authorities, experts
Advertisement

India's Star Health is investigating accusations that its chief information security officer played a role in a data leak by a self-styled hacker who used Telegram chatbots and websites to disseminate customers' medical records and personal data.

The country's biggest health insurer, Star told Reuters that the official, Amarjeet Khanuja, was co-operating in its investigation into the leak, which has so far turned up no evidence of wrongdoing by him.

The investigation comes after the hacker, an individual dubbed xenZen, publicly asserted on his website that the executive had "sold all this data to me".

Khanuja, the firm's chief information security officer (CISO), did not respond to a request for comment.

"Our CISO has been duly co-operating in the investigation and we have not arrived at any finding of wrongdoing by him till date," Star said in Wednesday's statement.

Last month Star Health sued Telegram and the hacker after Reuters reported on Sept. 20 that the hacker used chatbots on the messaging app to leak customer details, before setting up websites providing easy access to the data.

Star was trading down 2% on Thursday, and has lost about 6% since the Reuters report.

"We were the victim of a targeted, malicious cyberattack, resulting in unauthorized and illegal access to certain data," Star said.

Independent cybersecurity experts were leading its forensic investigation, Star added in the statement, and it was also working closely with authorities, to whom it had reported the incident.

Earlier, Star said its initial assessment showed "no widespread compromise", adding, "Sensitive customer data remains secure."

A court in Star's southern home state of Tamil Nadu has granted it a temporary injunction ordering Telegram and the hacker to block any chatbots or websites in India that make the data available online.

Telegram has not commented on the lawsuit, while the hacker has vowed to join the hearings online if permitted to do so.

Star's legal challenge to Telegram comes amid growing scrutiny of the platform globally and the recent arrest of its founder Pavel Durov in France, with the app's content moderation and features allegedly abused for illegal activities.

Durov and Telegram denied wrongdoing and are addressing the criticism.

Telegram has previously said it removed the chatbots when Reuters flagged them to the messaging platform's team.

On Thursday, an online website made by the hacker was still allowing people to merely click on a start button to receive samples of the Star Health policy-related data, including claim documents and medical records of patients.

Star did not comment on the website.

"We urge all platforms, hosting companies, social media channels and users to take swift and decisive action to halt such activities," it said.

The Telegram feature allowing users to create chatbots is widely credited with helping the Dubai-based messaging app become one of the world's biggest, with 900 million active user a month.

The hacker's website offered claim document samples in PDF format, while users can also request up to 20 samples from 31.2 million datasets comprising details such as names, policy numbers and even body mass index (BMI).

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Star Health, Data Breach, Cybersecurity
Apple Watch Series 10 Review: Classic Reimagined

Related Stories

Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which One is Better?
  2. Tesla Unveils Cybercab Driverless Robotaxi With Autonomous Capabilities
  3. Poco C75 Global Variant Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Health Probes Alleged Role of Security Chief in Data Leak
  2. Apple Accused of Restricting Workers' Slack, Social Media Use by US Labor Board
  3. Google Search Now Supports Ethereum Name Service: Here’s What it Means
  4. Oppo Official Reveals Reason Behind New Capture Button on the Find X8 Series
  5. Google Is Rolling Out Custom AI Art Screensavers on Google TV Devices: How to Add
  6. Crypto-Friendly Dubai Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Seven Entities, Here’s Why
  7. Poco C75 Global Variant May Come With up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB of Storage: Report
  8. YouTube Reportedly Confirms Reducing Elements on the Ads as Users Claim ‘Skip Button’ Is Being Hidden
  9. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  10. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »