Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Kiss of the Spider Woman is a musical drama film that is now set to drop on digital screens. It has been written and directed by Bill Condon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 March 2026 17:30 IST
Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The film will premiere on March 6th, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate Play.

Highlights
  • Kiss of the Spider Woman is an American musical drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Bill Condon
  • Streaming begins on March 6th, 2026, only on Lionsgate Play
Written and directed by Bill Condon, Kiss of the Spider Woman is a 2025 American Musical drama film that is now ready for its digital release. The film is an adaptation of a musical drama set in 1983 Argentina, where it follows the bond between two prisoners. Their bond is tested on the political aspect, where they are confronted by drama, emotions, and their desire for freedom. The sequences of the film are highly engaging, and the stars have delivered stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Kiss of the Spider Woman

The film will premiere on March 6, 2026, exclusively on Lionsgate PlayThe viewers will be able to stream it in the English language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kiss of the Spider Woman

Set amidst the time of Argentina's Dirty War Dictatorship period, this musical drama centres around Molina (Played by Tonatiuh), a gay prisoner who is sent behind bars due to his public indecency, and his inmate, Valentin (Portrayed by Diego Luna), a revolutionary. Molina is tasked to spy on Valentin, in exchange for his freedom, by the prison officials. However, things take a turn when Molina and Valentin develop feelings for each other and enter a relationship, which further complicates the task. Molina then narrates his favorite musical story where he perceives himself as Aurora (Played by Jennifer Lopez), who performs as a spiderwoman, only to trap the humans. The film concludes with high-stakes choices only to ensure their survival.

Cast and Crew of Kiss of the Spider Woman

Written by Bill Condon, Terrence McNally, and Manuel Puig, this film stars Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and Jennifer Lopez in the lead roles. The other cast includes Bruno Bichir, Josefina Scaglione, Aline Mayagoitia, and more. Tobias A. Schliessler has handled the cinematography, while Brian A. Kates is the editor.

Reception of Kiss of the Spider Woman

The film was theatrically released on October 10th, 2025, where it did a decent job at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.7/10.

 

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Kiss of the Spider Woman, musical drama, Lionsgate Play, IMDb
Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
