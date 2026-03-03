Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Aspirants S3 is about to make its presence on the OTT platform! The season is much-awaited and is all set to hit the digital screens this month as makers launched the new poster featuring Naveen Kasturia this Monday. The season is making its comeback after three years. The fans are eagerly waiting to see what is ahead for the characters that they followed since season 2 of Aspirants. This season is in two timelines, one in which Abhilash's present life is shown, and another in which he is taken back to Mukherjee Nagar streets and his younger days are shown.

When and Where to Watch

Aspirants S3 is going to hit the screens on OTT Prime Video from March 13, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Aspirants S3 has released its poster from this Monday, announcing that it will be launched this month. Naveen Kasturia plays the role of DM Abhilash, who is the central character and faces the inquiry released by Assistant Labour Commissioner Sandeep Ohlan. His investigation keeps giving friendship a tension and also introduces a new rival that disturbs his professional targets. This led to the rise of tension in the series and added a twist to the storyline.

Cast and Crew

It has been directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish and produced by The Viral Fever. Naveen Kasturia reprises his role in this season once again. The other actors are Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, Tengam Celine and Jatin Goswami.

Reception

Aspirants has always been the top priority for the viewers in terms of watching this series. With an overall 9.1 IMDb rating, this series has become the most relatable for the audience.