Capcom has announced the next Capcom Spotlight showcase, featuring updates on its upcoming games. The Capcom Spotlight presentation will take place this week on March 5, just days after the release of Resident Evil Requiem. The showcase will feature upcoming Capcom titles like Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and more.

Capcom Spotlight Announced

In an announcement on its website and social media channels on Tuesday, Capcom confirmed that its games showcase will take place on Thursday, March 5. Capcom Spotlight will be livestreamed on Capcom's YouTube and Twitch channels at 2pm PT (March 6, 3:30am IST in India).

The broadcast will be roughly 30 minutes long, Capcom said. The digital event will feature subtitles in 13 languages.

Tune in on Thursday, March 5 at 2pm PT for a 30-minute Capcom Spotlight livestream!



Featured games:

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

PRAGMATA

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

Street Fighter 6https://t.co/zrO57Kwtkx pic.twitter.com/qQYY7pILpN — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) March 3, 2026

Capcom Spotlight Games

Capcom also confirmed the contents of the livestream. Capcom Spotlight will feature upcoming five upcoming releases from the company: Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Mega Man: Dual Override, and Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition.

Twisted Reflection is an upcoming RPG from Capcom, set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on March 13. Pragmata, a sci-fi action-adventure title, will launch on the same platforms on April 24.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, which bundles emulated versions of all three entries in the Mega Man Star Force series originally released for the Nintendo DS in a single package, will launch on March 27. Mega Man: Dual Override, the twelfth mainline entry in the series, is set to launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms in 2027.

Capcom Spotlight will be broadcast just days after the company launched Resident Evil Requiem to widespread critical acclaim. The survival horror game, which features dual protagonists and marks the series' return to Raccoon City, has now become the highest user rated game on Metacritic.

At last year's Capcom Spotlight event in June, Capcom showcased first and third-person gameplay for Resident Evil Requiem. The survival horror title is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.