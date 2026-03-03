Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More

Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More

The Capcom Spotlight digital event will be livestreamed on March 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2026 19:07 IST
Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More

Photo Credit: Capcom

Pragmata will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on April 24

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Capcom Spotlight will be roughly 30 minutes long
  • Pragmata is a new IP from Capcom
  • Mega Man: Dual Override is set to launch in 2027
Advertisement

Capcom has announced the next Capcom Spotlight showcase, featuring updates on its upcoming games. The Capcom Spotlight presentation will take place this week on March 5, just days after the release of Resident Evil Requiem. The showcase will feature upcoming Capcom titles like Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and more.

Capcom Spotlight Announced

In an announcement on its website and social media channels on Tuesday, Capcom confirmed that its games showcase will take place on Thursday, March 5. Capcom Spotlight will be livestreamed on Capcom's YouTube and Twitch channels at 2pm PT (March 6, 3:30am IST in India).

The broadcast will be roughly 30 minutes long, Capcom said. The digital event will feature subtitles in 13 languages.

Capcom Spotlight Games 

Capcom also confirmed the contents of the livestream. Capcom Spotlight will feature upcoming five upcoming releases from the company: Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, Pragmata, Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Mega Man: Dual Override, and Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition.

Twisted Reflection is an upcoming RPG from Capcom, set to launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2 on March 13. Pragmata, a sci-fi action-adventure title, will launch on the same platforms on April 24.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, which bundles emulated versions of all three entries in the Mega Man Star Force series originally released for the Nintendo DS in a single package, will launch on March 27. Mega Man: Dual Override, the twelfth mainline entry in the series, is set to launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo platforms in 2027.

Capcom Spotlight will be broadcast just days after the company launched Resident Evil Requiem to widespread critical acclaim. The survival horror game, which features dual protagonists and marks the series' return to Raccoon City, has now become the highest user rated game on Metacritic.

At last year's Capcom Spotlight event in June, Capcom showcased first and third-person gameplay for Resident Evil Requiem. The survival horror title is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

upcoming
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

upcoming
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Capcom Spotlight, Capcom, Pragmata, Mega Man Dual Override, Resident Evil Requiem
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone 17e vs iPhone 16e: Price in India, Features and Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  2. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
  4. Meta Tests Shopping Capabilities in AI Assistant to Rival ChatGPT, Gemini
  5. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  7. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo Y21 5G Listed on Cellular Operator's Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung 'Holi Hai' Sale Brings Offers on Bespoke AI Appliances
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
  3. Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey
  4. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  6. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  8. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
  9. Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
  10. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »