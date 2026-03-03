OnePlus 15T will launch soon as a successor to last year's OnePlus 13T. Now, an official from OnePlus has offered hints about the imaging, design, and other hardware details of the upcoming device. The OnePlus 15T is confirmed to come with a larger battery and improved cooling compared to its predecessor. It will feature thin bezels on all sides. The OnePlus 15T is likely to come with a compact 6.32-inch panel and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It could feature a dual rear camera unit and a 7,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 15T Specifications Teased

In a Weibo post, Li Jie Louis (translated from Chinese), President of OnePlus China, announced that the OnePlus 15T will ship with a new LUMO periscope telephoto lens. As per the official, the upgraded sensor is designed to deliver enhanced long-range photos and improved portrait shots. The post also suggests enhancements in battery performance and heat management.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The OnePlus 15T is said to feature a slim and lightweight design. The executive states that the handset has ultra-narrow bezels measuring just 1.xx mm on all four sides, making it "visually narrowest bezel on a small-screen phone, and perhaps even the world's narrowest".

The official did not disclose the battery capacity of the OnePlus 15T, but the Weibo posts highlighted that the battery "lasts much longer than other small-screen" phones.

Previous rumours suggested that the OnePlus 15T will carry a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia 700 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an f/1.8 aperture. It will also include a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 sensor with OIS and an f/2.8 aperture.

The OnePlus 15T is expected to debut in China later this month with a 6.32-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The battery capacity could be around 7,500mAh with support for 100W wired charging and wireless charging.

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 15T in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage options. It is expected to be released in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder (pink) shades. It is said to be priced higher than its predecessor. For reference, the OnePlus 13T launched with a price tag of CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant.

