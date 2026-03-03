Samsung has started its ‘Holi Hai' discount sale in India with offers across its Bespoke AI home appliances products. The limited-period festive sale will be available till next week, and it brings discounts on different products, including Samsung's latest Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves. The sale offers cashback and financing options on AI-powered appliances. This Holi special sale can be accessed through the company's online website, online platforms and retail outlets.

Samsung Holi Hai Sale Announced With Cashback and EMI Offers

Through a press release on Tuesday, Samsung announced that customers can get up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on select Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwave ovens in the Holi Hai campaign. Besides the general discounts, the company is providing a special ‘1 EMI Off' benefit with zero down payment options on select models.

The Samsung Holi Hai offers are confirmed to be available until March 22, 2026, on Samsung's official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and at select retail outlets across the country.

As part of the sale, customers purchasing select air conditioners can avail a free AC installation and a five-year comprehensive warranty. The cashback and finance offers are available across a wide range of Bespoke AI appliances.

Samsung introduced its new lineup of Bespoke AI air conditioners in India in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,490. This series supports voice assistants such as Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free operation. These models offer features like AI Fast Cooling and WindFree Cooling+ technology.

Users can control the air conditioners remotely through the SmartThings app. It has features such as Quick Remote, Map View, Welcome and Away Care. They are integrated with the SmartThings Home Care service, and this facility lets the appliances monitor their performance, detect abnormalities such as gas shortage or filter cleaning needs, and send instant notifications to users. The service, supported by AI-based diagnosis, shows the appliance usage patterns and alerts users when accessories need replacement.