Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances

Samsung Holi Hai sale will end on March 22.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 March 2026 17:35 IST
Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung introduced its new lineup of Bespoke AI air conditioners in India in January this year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung has announced its ‘Holi Hai’ discount sale
  • Customers can get up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on select models in this sale
  • Customers purchasing select air conditioners can avail free installation
Advertisement

Samsung has started its ‘Holi Hai' discount sale in India with offers across its Bespoke AI home appliances products. The limited-period festive sale will be available till next week, and it brings discounts on different products, including Samsung's latest Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and microwaves. The sale offers cashback and financing options on AI-powered appliances. This Holi special sale can be accessed through the company's online website, online platforms and retail outlets.

Samsung Holi Hai Sale Announced With Cashback and EMI Offers

Through a press release on Tuesday, Samsung announced that customers can get up to Rs. 20,000 cashback on select Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and microwave ovens in the Holi Hai campaign. Besides the general discounts, the company is providing a special ‘1 EMI Off' benefit with zero down payment options on select models.

The Samsung Holi Hai offers are confirmed to be available until March 22, 2026, on Samsung's official website, leading e-commerce platforms, and at select retail outlets across the country.

As part of the sale, customers purchasing select air conditioners can avail a free AC installation and a five-year comprehensive warranty. The cashback and finance offers are available across a wide range of Bespoke AI appliances.

Samsung introduced its new lineup of Bespoke AI air conditioners in India in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,490. This series supports voice assistants such as Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant, allowing hands-free operation. These models offer features like AI Fast Cooling and WindFree Cooling+ technology.

Users can control the air conditioners remotely through the SmartThings app. It has features such as Quick Remote, Map View, Welcome and Away Care. They are integrated with the SmartThings Home Care service, and this facility lets the appliances monitor their performance, detect abnormalities such as gas shortage or filter cleaning needs, and send instant notifications to users. The service, supported by AI-based diagnosis, shows the appliance usage patterns and alerts users when accessories need replacement.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Holi Hai, Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator, Samsung Bespoke Refrigerator, Samsung Bespoke AI Air Conditioner
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini

Related Stories

Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Details Revealed; New Telephoto Lens, Bigger Battery Confirmed
  2. Here's When the Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Be Launched Globally
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Will Go on Sale in Bengaluru at a Drop Event on This Date
  4. Meta Tests Shopping Capabilities in AI Assistant to Rival ChatGPT, Gemini
  5. iQOO Z11x 5G Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Here's When the Oppo K14 5G Will Launch in India: See Expected Specs
  7. Poco X8 Lineup, Poco C85x 5G Appear on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Vivo Y21 5G Listed on Cellular Operator's Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Samsung 'Holi Hai' Sale Brings Offers on Bespoke AI Appliances
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air With M5 Chip, Up to 15.3-Inch Display Launched in India
  2. Capcom Spotlight Livestream Announced for This Week; Will Feature Pragmata, Mega Man: Dual Override and More
  3. Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey
  4. Aspirants Season 3 OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Announces ‘Holi Hai’ Sale With Cashback on Bespoke AI Appliances
  6. Kiss of the Spider Woman OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Vanchana OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Courtroom Drama
  8. Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
  9. Meta AI Reportedly Testing Personalised Shopping Recommendations to Compete With ChatGPT, Gemini
  10. Oppo Find N6 Reportedly Appears at MWC 2026; Company Confirms March Launch in China
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »