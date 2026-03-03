Technology News
MWC 2026 Roundup: All the Top Announcements and Noteworthy Products Launched So Far

MWC 2026 is being held in Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, and is scheduled to conclude on March 5.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2026 19:56 IST
Photo Credit: Lenovo

Here is everything announced and showcased at MWC 2026

  • Motorola Razr Fold was unveiled globally on Day 1 of MWC 2026
  • Lenovo showcased the Legion Go Fold concept at MWC 2026
  • Tecno Camon 50 series showcased with a triple camera setup
Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 was kicked off by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) on March 2. The trade show is taking place in Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain, where various tech firms, including Motorola, Lenovo, Tecno, Qualcomm, Honor, and Vivo, have come together to showcase their new products, innovations, and more.

This year's MWC is scheduled to conclude later this week, on March 5. The expo will also see product and service demonstrations from giants like Meta and Qualcomm in the coming days. However, there have already been numerous announcements during the pre-event and Day 1 sessions.

Here is everything you need to know about the new smartphones, laptops, device concepts, and technological innovations, which were showcased by tech firms from around the world on the first day of MWC 2026. Meanwhile, you can also check out the day-wise schedule for all the showcases, discussions, and demonstrations here.

Lenovo

On the first day of the MWC 2026, Lenovo unveiled multiple new devices. The company showcased its refreshed AI-powered business-centric ThinkPad T-Series laptops, like the ThinkPad X13 Detachable, along with the rugged ThinkTab X11 tablet and the ThinkBook 14 2-in-1 Gen 6.

Lenovo's new Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition, Yoga Pro 7a, Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, IdeaPad Slim 5i Ultra, and Legion 7a with the latest Intel and AMD processors were also unveiled at the MWC 2026. Lastly, the company also showcased various device concepts, including the Lenovo Legion Go Fold, Lenovo ThinkBook Modular AI PC, and Lenovo Yoga Book Pro 3D.

Motorola

The Motorola Razr Fold, the company's first book-style foldable smartphone, was also showcased on the first day of MWC 2026. The handset was first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in the US. However, now, the tech firm has revealed its key specifications and features, while also confirming its pricing details and imminent launch in select global markets. It features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

razr fold motorola

Tecno

This year's MWC also saw Tecno unveil its new Camon 50 series, which includes the standard Camon 50 5G, Camon 50 Pro 5G, and Camon 50 Ultra 5G. The three handsets sport 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208 x 2,644 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, delivering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness, 2,304Hz PWM Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. You can read more about the phones here.

tecno camon 50

Vivo

On the opening day of MWC 2026, the Chinese smartphone maker showcased its latest addition to the X series, the Vivo X300 Ultra. The handset is expected to be positioned as a camera phone, as the company plans to highlight its imaging capabilities and top-of-the-line hardware specifications. Along with the phone, the company also unveiled a new filmmaking rig for the Vivo X300 Ultra, developed in collaboration with SmallRig, and a dedicated telephoto extender kit.

vivo x300 ultra mwc

Honor

At MWC 2026, the tech firm unveiled its latest book-style foldable Honor Magic V6 after teasing the handset for weeks. The smartphone is backed by a 6,660mAh silicon carbon battery. The new Magic V6 is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. Along with the phone, the company also unveiled its MagicPad 4 tablet, the MagicBook Pro 14 laptop, the Honor Robot Phone, and its first humanoid robot.

honor magic v6 honor inline

Qualcomm

US-based chipmaker Qualcomm showcased two new connectivity solutions on the first day of MWC 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. The company unveiled its Qualcomm FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System, along with the Qualcomm X105 5G Modem-RF System. The new chips are claimed to introduce Wi-Fi 8 and Bluetooth 7 connectivity to future smartphones. Moreover, they will enable proximity-based AI experiences and AI-backed 5G Advanced connectivity.

fast connect 8800

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: MWC 2026, Motorola, Tecno, Vivo, Lenovo, Qualcomm, Honor, MWC
