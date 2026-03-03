Technology News
Tanvi The Great Now Streaming on Prime Video: An Inspiring Autistic Hero’s Journey

Tanvi The Great follows an autistic girl’s determined journey to fulfill her late father’s dream of saluting the flag at Siachen.

Updated: 3 March 2026 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Tanvi The Great is now on OTT Prime Video.

  • Tanvi The Great now streaming on Prime Video
  • Stars Anupam Kher, Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff in key roles
  • Emotional drama of an autistic daughter honoring her soldier father’s
Tanvi The Great is a 2025 Hindi-language drama movie by Anupam Kher, which was released on July 18, 2025. It could not be so great on the celluloid. This movie is about a girl of 21 years who goes to Lansdowne and then wishes to fulfil his dream of saluting the flag at Siachin. He couldn't do so as he died in a mission before that. Tanvi has a supporting family; however, they are careful of her as she was born an autistic child by birth. Her grandfather supports her in pursuing her dream.

When and Where to Watch

Tanvi The Great is now on OTT Prime Video. Viewers can enjoy this movie about a daughter fulfilling herfather's dream.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of the movie is about Tanvi Raina, who is a 21-year-old autistic girl and lives with her grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina and mother, Vidya. She gets inspired by her father, Captain Samar Raina, who is an Indian Army Officer and dreamt of saluting the flag at Siachin Glacier. Somehow, he could not manage to reach there and died. Tanvi walks on his footrails and gets deeply involved in joining the army in order to make his dreams come true. Throughout her journey, she has been dejected by her own family members initially, as she was not normal. Eventually, they support her dream and let her fly.

Cast and Crew

Tanvi The Great has been produced by Anupam Kher Studio and NFDC. It also stars Anupam Kher and Iain Glen. Jackie Shroff, Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, and Arvind Swami are in significant roles.

Reception

Tanvi The Great is a tale of the bond between father and daughter. It is about how a daughter tries to fulfil her father's dream. It has an IMDb rating of 7.1 out of 10.

 

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Tanvi The Great, Prime Video, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Highest User Rated Game of All Time on Metacritic
Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Early Leak Reveals Rear Camera Details
