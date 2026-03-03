Vanchana is going to hit the digital screens today! It is a courtroom drama that explores false allegations against a driver who is actually innocent. He is caught in the murder of a father belonging to a church. On his way to fighting for himself, he meets a lawyer who finds the real murderer and investigates the evidence against him. The makers have decided to launch it on OTT because they couldn't find a theatrical release. Let's quickly have more information about it, including cast and crew, plot and other things.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Vanchana on SunNXT from March 3, 2026. It was in theatres from November 8, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Vanchana's trailer shows a glimpse of a false allegation against a driver who just loves to do his job, but is accused of murdering his father in a Church. He tries to prove himself innocent, but things are going against him. In his journey, he meets a criminal lawyer, Krishna, who initially fights his case but later accuses him, realising he was falsely accused of the murder. However, he investigates the true murderer and finds evidence against him.

Cast and Crew

Umamahesh Marpu as Krishna, Sony Reddy, Surya, and RK Nand Naidu as Andrew Joseph, Diwakar Vankayala, and Srinivas Rao as Chalam are playing significant characters in the movie. Umamahesh Marpu has also directed the movie. Gowri Marpu is the producer of the movie under the banner of Chandi Durga Entertainments.

Reception

The story is a perfect blend of crime and emotions, which has been appreciated by critics. It could not earn enough at the box office. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5 out of 10.