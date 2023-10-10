The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which began October 8 for all customers, is now in its third day, bringing deals and discounts on a wide range of products and devices. The e-commerce website is also providing an additional 10 percent discount on certain products for SBI debit and credit card transactions. The sale features deals on smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, electrical appliances and more.

All categories of PC accessories, including mice, keyboard, speakers, web cameras and more, are also available with a price cut during the ongoing sale. Here, we pick the best deals on PC accessories in the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on PC accessories

Keychron V5 wired custom mechanical keyboard

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, you can't go wrong with Keychron. The Keychron K5 mechanical keyboard features a 96 percent layout design and is fully customisable. It features 97 keys, with mechanical tactile brown switch for tactile response. The RGB backlit keyboard supports QMK and VIA for remapping each key to your liking.

The Keychron V5 is available for Rs. 8,965, down from its listed price of Rs. 15,637, during the Amazon sale. Customers can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 using SBI credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 8,965 (MRP Rs. 15,637)

Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse

A keyboard can't really do all the work without a mouse as its companion. The Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse is available for a discounted price of Rs. 8,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 12,495. The mouse features an 8,000 DPI sensor, quiet clicking, and magspeed scrolling.

The Logitech MX Master 3S features an ergonomic design for comfort during extended usage and can connect with up to three devices using Bluetooth. The mouse supports Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Buy now at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,495)

Redragon GS520 Anvil speakers

If you're looking for a pair of speakers for your PC in the budget category, you can get the Redragon GS520 Anvil speakers. These RGB speakers offer full range 2.0 channel enhanced stereo and touch controlled RGB lighting.

Connectivity options on the speakers include USB and 3.5mm audio jack. Redragon GS520 Anvil speakers are available for Rs. 1,690 during the Great Indian Festival sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,490.

Buy now at Rs. 1,690 (MRP Rs. 2,490)

HP w300 webcam

The HP w300 is one of the best-selling web cameras in its price category. The w300 is a 1080p 30fps webcam with built-in dual digital mic. It features plug and play USB 2.0 Type-A connection for easy installation and is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

The webcam clips on easily to laptops and monitors and comes with 270-degree adjustable swivel. It has a 72-degree wide angle view for video calling. The HP w300 webcam will cost you Rs. 1,410, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,999, during the Amazon sale.

Buy now at Rs. 1,410 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Western Digital 1.5TB Elements external hard disk

Running out of precious space on your computer? You should check out external hard disks during the Amazon sale. The Western Digital Elements 1.5TB external hard disk is available for Rs. 4,998, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,600.

The external HDD can be connected to your computer via a USB 3.0 port and is compatible with Windows and Mac. It can also be used as an external storage for you PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Buy now at Rs. 4,998 (MRP Rs. 5,600)

Amazon Basics 7-in-1 USB hub

If you're running out of ports on your computer, or you are a Mac user and just don't have enough of them in the first place, a USB hub is what you need. The Amazon Basics 7-in-1 USB hub includes a 4K HDMI output port, SD and TF card readers, two USB 3.0 ports, a Type-C port, and a PD charging port.

This is a plug and play device, so that you can connect it to your computer without the need for installing any drivers or software. The Amazon Basics USB hub gets a 57 percent discount in the Great Indian Festival sale, coming in at Rs. 1,299.

Buy now at Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

