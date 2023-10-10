Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops Features
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Wireless Mice to Mechanical Keyboards, Top Deals on PC Accessories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Wireless Mice to Mechanical Keyboards, Top Deals on PC Accessories

All categories of PC accessories, including mice, keyboard, speakers, web cameras and more, are also available for a cut price during the Amazon sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2023 15:08 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Wireless Mice to Mechanical Keyboards, Top Deals on PC Accessories

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Yaroslav Kolodiy

The Great Indian Festival sale features plenty of deals on mice and keyboards

Highlights
  • The Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse is available for Rs. 8,999
  • The Keychron V5 mechanical keyboard is available for Rs. 8,965.
  • The HP w300 webcam features an built-in dual digital mic.
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which began October 8 for all customers, is now in its third day, bringing deals and discounts on a wide range of products and devices. The e-commerce website is also providing an additional 10 percent discount on certain products for SBI debit and credit card transactions. The sale features deals on smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, electrical appliances and more.

All categories of PC accessories, including mice, keyboard, speakers, web cameras and more, are also available with a price cut during the ongoing sale. Here, we pick the best deals on PC accessories in the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on PC accessories

Keychron V5 wired custom mechanical keyboard

When it comes to mechanical keyboards, you can't go wrong with Keychron. The Keychron K5 mechanical keyboard features a 96 percent layout design and is fully customisable. It features 97 keys, with mechanical tactile brown switch for tactile response. The RGB backlit keyboard supports QMK and VIA for remapping each key to your liking.

The Keychron V5 is available for Rs. 8,965, down from its listed price of Rs. 15,637, during the Amazon sale. Customers can also get an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 using SBI credit cards.

Buy now at Rs. 8,965 (MRP Rs. 15,637)

Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse

A keyboard can't really do all the work without a mouse as its companion. The Logitech MX Master 3S wireless mouse is available for a discounted price of Rs. 8,999, down from its MRP of Rs. 12,495. The mouse features an 8,000 DPI sensor, quiet clicking, and magspeed scrolling.

The Logitech MX Master 3S features an ergonomic design for comfort during extended usage and can connect with up to three devices using Bluetooth. The mouse supports Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and Linux.

Buy now at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,495)

Redragon GS520 Anvil speakers

If you're looking for a pair of speakers for your PC in the budget category, you can get the Redragon GS520 Anvil speakers. These RGB speakers offer full range 2.0 channel enhanced stereo and touch controlled RGB lighting.

Connectivity options on the speakers include USB and 3.5mm audio jack. Redragon GS520 Anvil speakers are available for Rs. 1,690 during the Great Indian Festival sale, down from its MRP of Rs. 2,490.

Buy now at Rs. 1,690 (MRP Rs. 2,490)

HP w300 webcam

The HP w300 is one of the best-selling web cameras in its price category. The w300 is a 1080p 30fps webcam with built-in dual digital mic. It features plug and play USB 2.0 Type-A connection for easy installation and is compatible with both Windows and macOS.

The webcam clips on easily to laptops and monitors and comes with 270-degree adjustable swivel. It has a 72-degree wide angle view for video calling. The HP w300 webcam will cost you Rs. 1,410, down from its MRP of Rs. 4,999, during the Amazon sale.

Buy now at Rs. 1,410 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Western Digital 1.5TB Elements external hard disk

Running out of precious space on your computer? You should check out external hard disks during the Amazon sale. The Western Digital Elements 1.5TB external hard disk is available for Rs. 4,998, down from its MRP of Rs. 5,600.

The external HDD can be connected to your computer via a USB 3.0 port and is compatible with Windows and Mac. It can also be used as an external storage for you PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Buy now at Rs. 4,998 (MRP Rs. 5,600)

Amazon Basics 7-in-1 USB hub

If you're running out of ports on your computer, or you are a Mac user and just don't have enough of them in the first place, a USB hub is what you need. The Amazon Basics 7-in-1 USB hub includes a 4K HDMI output port, SD and TF card readers, two USB 3.0 ports, a Type-C port, and a PD charging port.

This is a plug and play device, so that you can connect it to your computer without the need for installing any drivers or software. The Amazon Basics USB hub gets a 57 percent discount in the Great Indian Festival sale, coming in at Rs. 1,299.

Buy now at Rs. 1,299 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival Sale, PC Accessories, Sale Offers 2023
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Tipped to Launch Next Year

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: From Wireless Mice to Mechanical Keyboards, Top Deals on PC Accessories
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  3. Top Deals on TWS Earbuds With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Sale
  4. Xiaomi to Replace Its MIUI Android Skin With a New MiOS Interface: Tipster
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  6. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  7. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  8. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  9. Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Washing Machine Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  10. Google Pixel 8a With Dual Rear Cameras Leaks Online, Might Look Like This
#Latest Stories
  1. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  2. OnePlus Open Design Leaked via Hands-on Video, Suggests Barely Visible Display Crease
  3. OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Tipped to Launch Next Year
  4. Bitcoin Price Sees Reduction, Most Altcoins Trade in Reds Amid Israel-Gaza War
  5. Samsung Could Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge Design for Foldable Notebooks: Details
  6. Xiaomi to Launch MiOS as Replacement for 13-Year-Old MIUI Android Skin, Tipster Claims
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale
  8. Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days
  9. Vivo, Transsion Holdings to Launch Smartphone With Rollable Display in 2024: Report
  10. 3Commas Tweaks Internal Security After Accounts of Some Users Were Compromised, Passwords Reset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »