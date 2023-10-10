Technology News

The OnePlus Watch was launched in March 2021.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 October 2023 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Watch (pictured)

  • OnePlus Watch is offered in black and silver colour options
  • The preceding model sports a round 1.39-inch AMOLED display
  • The OnePlus Watch is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life
OnePlus Watch was launched in March 2021. The smartwatch was later offered in limited edition models. It comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection and claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life. It is expected to be succeeded by the OnePlus Watch 2, although this has not yet been officially announced by the company. However, a new leak has surfaced on the Web that suggests the launch timeline of this purported smart wearable. The tipster also hints at one of its key design elements.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the OnePlus Watch 2 will likely launch in 2024 and be equipped with a circular display. According to the tipster, this is keeping up with the recent trend in OnePlus products with round features including the previous OnePlus Watch. For example, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Pad, both feature circular rear camera modules, the tipster noted.

Moreover, the OnePlus Open, the company's foldable smartphone that is expected to launch soon, has also been tipped to carry a circular rear camera module. Leaked design renders of the OnePlus 12 have also shown the handset with a round camera module.

It is likely that the OnePlus Watch 2 will arrive with several upgrades over the preceding model. The OnePlus Watch runs custom RTOS and the upcoming model will also likely run the same OS.

OnePlus Watch is available in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colour options and in a Cobalt Limited Edition. It is backed by a 402mAh battery and supports Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance and 5ATM water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2 launch, OnePlus Watch 2 specifications, OnePlus Watch, OnePlus
Comment
 
 

