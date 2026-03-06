Best Business Printers in India for Office Printing

Sales of printers for both home and office needs have grown significantly in recent years. Business printers are designed for handling a large volume of documents by combining different functions like printing, scanning, and copying. They are a basic need in any office space for documents like reports, marketing materials, invoices, and shipping materials. Multiple brands like HP, Brother, and Canon are currently offering printers with new printing technologies in different price segments in India, suitable for office use. Some models offer Wi-Fi connectivity, colour printing, mobile printing, and a compact build.

Here are some of the popular business printers suitable for office use in India. Buyers can compare their print quality, print speed, connectivity options and compatible paper sizes before making a purchase.

HP Color LaserJet Pro Multi Function Laser Printer 3303sdw

The HP Color LaserJet Pro Multi-Function Printer 3303sdw is a multifunctional printer combining printing, scanning, and photocopying capabilities in a single device. This colour printer, designed for business and office use have Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity features. You will get a print speed of up to 25 pages per minute in this model for both colour and monochrome documents.

This HP printer offers automatic duplex printing and has an auto document feeder (ADF) for multi-page scanning or copying. It supports A4 and A5-size media and sports a touchscreen interface. The printer has a maximum sheet capacity of 250. It has scan-to-email, scan-to-PDF capabilities and has a USB Type-C port that lets users print directly from a flash drive. The printer weighs around 17.1kg.

HP Color LaserJet Pro Multi Function Laser Printer 3303sdw Price in India

The HP Color LaserJet Pro Multi Function Laser Printer 3303sdw is priced at Rs. 51,999. It is available in a White finish.

HP Jet Pro Mfp 4104Dw

The HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4104dw is another printer designed for businesses in India. This monochrome laser printer offers print speeds of up to 40PPM on A4 sheets. It comes with printing, copying and scanning features and supports Automatic duplex printing. This model has wireless connectivity and has a 350-sheet paper tray capacity. This model weighs around 25kg, and the company is providing a three-year on-site warranty for it.

HP Jet Pro Mfp 4104Dw

Photo Credit: Amazon

HP Jet Pro Mfp 4104Dw Price in India

The HP Colour Wireless Laser Printers Jet Pro Mfp 4104Dw is priced at Rs. 33,449 in India. You can get it on Amazon in the white colourway.

HP LaserJet M208dw Printer

The HP LaserJet M208dw is a compact printer by HP suitable for small offices and business customers. This A4 monochrome laser printer can be used only for printing functions, and it provides up to 30 pages per minute speed for black-and-white printing. To save cost, this model supports automatic duplex printing for two-sided documents. It comes with an envelope feed that can carry up to 10 envelopes.

For connectivity, the HP LaserJet M208dw has USB and built-in Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n). You can avail mobile printing options in this model with Apple AirPrint, the HP Smart App, Mopria certification, and Wi-Fi Direct printing. It includes a 150-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet output tray.

HP LaserJet M208dw Printer Price in India

You can buy the HP LaserJet M208dw Printer through the HP India website with a price tag of Rs. 14,499.

Epson Ecotank L6490

Epson is offering its EcoTank L6490 colour ink tank printer for business users in India. This model is an all-in-one printer that supports printing, scanning, and copying functions and offers a print speed of 37ppm for monochrome documents. It delivers print speeds of up to 17 pages per minute for colour prints. It features a flatbed scanner and has a refillable ink tank system.

You can avail manual duplex printing for two-sided documents in the Epson Ecotank L6490. It comes with Wi-Fi, USB connectivity options and offers mobile printing via the Epson app. It supports different media sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, and DL, with a print resolution of 4,800 × 1200 dpi. The machine weighs 9.4 kg and is claimed to handle printing of 300 pages per month.

Epson Ecotank L6490 Price in India

The Epson Ecotank L6490 is priced at Rs. 27,899 in India. It is available in a Black colourway.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW

Another model you can consider for business use is Brothers Ink Tank DCP-T730DW colour multifunction inkjet printer. It supports printing, scanning, and copying functions and has an automatic document feeder (ADF). This model has a refillable ink tank system that is claimed to deliver up to 15,000 pages in black and 5,000 pages in colour per refill, with extra black ink included.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW offers wireless and USB connectivity. It also has scan-to-email functionality. It has a print speed of up to 16 pages per minute in monochrome and 15.5 pages per minute in colour. This printer delivers a maximum print resolution of 1,200x6,000 dpi for both black and colour prints. It weighs around 8.6kg.

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW Price in India

The Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW is priced at Rs. 18,499 in India. It is currently available for purchase on the Amazon India website in a Black colour option.

Canon MF3010

Besides HP, Brother, and Epson, Canon also has a decent range of products in the printer portfolio. The Canon imageClass MF3010 is a compact monochrome laser multifunction printer that supports printing, scanning and copying functions. You can connect the printer to external devices through USB 2.0.

This printer offers up to 18 pages per minute speed for black and white printing, with a maximum print resolution of 600 × 600dpi. It includes a flatbed scanner with 600x600 dpi scanning resolution. Different paper sizes like A4, A5, B5, and Letter are supported in this model. It has a 150-sheet input tray and supports paper thickness between 64 and 275GSM. The Canon MF3010 is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. It weighs 8.2kg and comes with a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

Canon MF3010 Price in India

The Canon MF3010 costs Rs. 18,398 in India. You can get it in Black shade from Amazon.