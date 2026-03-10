iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon

iQOO is said to have officially teased the launch of its upcoming iQOO Z11 smartphone in China. The handset was reportedly highlighted during the company's recent seventh anniversary event, where a senior executive revealed some of its key features. The iQOO Z11 has also recently appeared on several certification platforms, suggesting that its debut could be imminent. While the company has confirmed a few major highlights of the device, additional specifications and details about the handset have surfaced through recent leaks and tipster reports online.

iQOO Z11 Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

According to a report by Gizmochina, iQOO product manager Xing Cheng announced during the company's seventh anniversary event that the upcoming iQOO Z11 will boast a 165Hz gaming display and a massive 9,020mAh battery. The battery is said to be the largest ever used in an iQOO smartphone.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post that the iQOO Z11 could feature a 6.83-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution and support for a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, aligning with the gaming-focused display the company teased.

The iQOO Z11 is also tipped to pack a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. If accurate, the battery would be significantly larger than the 7,600mAh unit in the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which launched in China earlier this year.

Additionally, the iQOO Z11 may be offered in a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to debut in China later this month, although the company has yet to announce an official launch date.

The senior iQOO executive also reportedly teased the price range of the upcoming handset. The iQOO Z11 could be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 40,100).

Notably, the iQOO Z11 Turbo starts in China at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 35,999) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and goes up to CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB + 1TB option.