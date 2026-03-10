Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon

The iQOO Z11 could be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 40,100).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 11:01 IST
iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Turbo (pictured) launched with 7,600mAh battery in January

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 may launch later this month with a massive 9,020mAh battery
  • The iQOO Z11 could sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K display with 165Hz refresh rate
  • iQOO Z11 could arrive with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage
Advertisement

iQOO is said to have officially teased the launch of its upcoming iQOO Z11 smartphone in China. The handset was reportedly highlighted during the company's recent seventh anniversary event, where a senior executive revealed some of its key features. The iQOO Z11 has also recently appeared on several certification platforms, suggesting that its debut could be imminent. While the company has confirmed a few major highlights of the device, additional specifications and details about the handset have surfaced through recent leaks and tipster reports online.

iQOO Z11 Specifications, Features (Anticipated)

According to a report by Gizmochina, iQOO product manager Xing Cheng announced during the company's seventh anniversary event that the upcoming iQOO Z11 will boast a 165Hz gaming display and a massive 9,020mAh battery. The battery is said to be the largest ever used in an iQOO smartphone.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed in a Weibo post that the iQOO Z11 could feature a 6.83-inch flat display with a 1.5K resolution and support for a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, aligning with the gaming-focused display the company teased.

The iQOO Z11 is also tipped to pack a 9,020mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. If accurate, the battery would be significantly larger than the 7,600mAh unit in the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which launched in China earlier this year.

Additionally, the iQOO Z11 may be offered in a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is expected to debut in China later this month, although the company has yet to announce an official launch date.

The senior iQOO executive also reportedly teased the price range of the upcoming handset. The iQOO Z11 could be priced in China between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 26,700) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 40,100).

Notably, the iQOO Z11 Turbo starts in China at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 35,999) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and goes up to CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 16GB + 1TB option.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11 Features, iQOO Z11 Series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Reportedly Assembled 25 Percent of 230 Million iPhone Units in India in 2025

Related Stories

iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  2. Tim Cook Reveals the Secret Behind Apple's Success, Says Can't Be Replicated
  3. Realme Note 80 Debuts With a 6,300mAh Battery, 6,74-Inch Screen: See Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  5. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  6. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  7. Apple Smart Home Display Could Launch Later This Year as Siri Faces Delay
  8. Leaked Renders Show Us What Apple's Rumoured iPhone Fold Might Look Like
  9. Here's When the Lava Bold 2 5G Will Launch in India
  10. Vivo X300s Expected to Launch Soon as Company Executive Reveals Key Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Introduces Agentic Code Review Tool to Claude Code
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery: Price, Features
  3. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  4. Apple Reportedly Assembled 25 Percent of 230 Million iPhone Units in India in 2025
  5. Apple Said to Finalise iPhone 18e Plans With Dynamic Island Upgrade and 2027 Launch Window, Tipster Claims
  6. Apple Reportedly Delays Smart Home Display Due to Unfinished AI Features; iPhone 18 Pro to Bring New Siri
  7. NASA’s Webb Telescope Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Safely Pass the Moon in 2032
  8. ChatGPT Adult Mode Delayed Again as OpenAI's 'Code Red' Reportedly Ends
  9. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  10. Realme Note 80 Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.74-Inch Display: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »