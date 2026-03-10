Technology News
Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature Dimensity 7400 Turbo Chip, 7,200mAh Battery

The Vivo T5x 5G will run on OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 March 2026 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo T5x 5G is the upcoming successor to the T4x 5G

Highlights
  • Vivo T5x 5G will be launched in India on March 17 at 12pm IST
  • The handset is teased to be priced under Rs. 23,000
  • It is confirmed to be powered by Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip
The Vivo T5x 5G will be launched in India next week, the company announced on Tuesday. The successor to the Vivo T4x 5G, which was introduced in March 2025, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. The brand claims its upcoming handset will offer the largest battery life in its segment, while also having an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is confirmed to run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India on March 17

The Vivo T5x 5G is set to launch in India on March 17 at 12pm IST. The latest addition to the China-based company's T-series lineup in the country is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, as well as authorised offline retail outlets across India, after launch.

According to the company, the Vivo T5x 5G will pack a 7,200mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. Vivo says it has designed the upcoming handset to offer extended usage for activities such as streaming, gaming, and browsing without frequent charging. Reports indicate that the handset will support fast charging at 44W.

In terms of durability, the Vivo T5x 5G will feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Vivo, notably, has compared the handset's battery capacity and durability features against smartphones in the sub-Rs. 23,000 price segment, hinting at the expected pricing range of the upcoming handset in India. This corroborates a teaser shared by the brand, which included a footer mentioning that the handset is the “fastest phone under Rs. 23,000 as of March 5, 2026.”

The Vivo T5x 5G is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset. Previously, the brand revealed that the handset has achieved an AnTuTu score of more than 1 million points. The handset will run OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

More information about the upcoming handset is expected to be announced during the launch scheduled for March 17.

Further reading: Vivo T5x 5G, Vivo T5x 5G Specifications, Vivo T5x 5G Price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
