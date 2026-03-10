Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre Orders in China

OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China

OnePlus 15T is now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 19:06 IST
OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus 15T will feature a square-shaped camera module

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T will carry a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 15T will sport a 6.32-inch display
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China by the smartphone maker later this month. The tech firm recently revealed various key specifications and features of the upcoming handset, along with the two colour options. Now, the company has revealed a third colourway in which the new OnePlus 15T will be available. Moreover, the handset is now available for pre-order in China via the company's website. OnePlus has also revealed additional details about the upcoming phone, including its display features. Moreover, it is confirmed to boast a metal frame and a square-shaped rear camera module.

OnePlus 15T to Arrive in 'Healing White Chocolate' and Two Other Colourways

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the tech firm has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15T, which is set to be unveiled in the country this month, will be offered in a “White Chocolate” (translated from Chinese) colour option, apart from the recently revealed “Pure Cocoa” (brown) and “Relaxing Matcha” (green) shades.

Moreover, the upcoming OnePlus 15T is now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store. On top of this, the smartphone has revealed various specifications about the handset. The phone is confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will sport 1.1mm thick bezels, around a 6.32-inch display. It will also feature a hole punch display, which might house the selfie camera.

The white colour variant of the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 15T will be equipped with a “glass fiber” panel on the back, the company added. The company also claims that the phone will offer 50:50 weight distribution. It will measure 71.82mm in width, which is claimed to help the phone's compact form factor.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 15T is shown to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a metal square-shaped deco. It is also teased to feature an LED flash on the back. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side is shown to sport an unspecified button, which could be OnePlus' Plus Key. The company claims that the OnePlus 15T will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 15T, OnePlus 15T Launch, OnePlus 15T Specifications, OnePlus 15T Design, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Best Colour and Monochrome Laser Printers for Home, Small Office Usage in 2026

Related Stories

OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery
  3. Sony Could Finally Launch the PS5 Pro in India, BIS Listing Suggests
  4. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  5. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Testing 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh Batteries With Dual Cell and Triple Cell Designs, Leaked Reports Show
  2. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  3. Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
  4. Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets
  5. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database
  6. Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks
  7. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Bhutan Moves Over $11 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Government Holdings, Arkham Data Shows
  10. Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »