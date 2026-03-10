OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China by the smartphone maker later this month. The tech firm recently revealed various key specifications and features of the upcoming handset, along with the two colour options. Now, the company has revealed a third colourway in which the new OnePlus 15T will be available. Moreover, the handset is now available for pre-order in China via the company's website. OnePlus has also revealed additional details about the upcoming phone, including its display features. Moreover, it is confirmed to boast a metal frame and a square-shaped rear camera module.

OnePlus 15T to Arrive in 'Healing White Chocolate' and Two Other Colourways

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, the tech firm has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15T, which is set to be unveiled in the country this month, will be offered in a “White Chocolate” (translated from Chinese) colour option, apart from the recently revealed “Pure Cocoa” (brown) and “Relaxing Matcha” (green) shades.

Moreover, the upcoming OnePlus 15T is now available for pre-order in China via the Oppo online store. On top of this, the smartphone has revealed various specifications about the handset. The phone is confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will sport 1.1mm thick bezels, around a 6.32-inch display. It will also feature a hole punch display, which might house the selfie camera.

The white colour variant of the soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 15T will be equipped with a “glass fiber” panel on the back, the company added. The company also claims that the phone will offer 50:50 weight distribution. It will measure 71.82mm in width, which is claimed to help the phone's compact form factor.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 15T is shown to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a metal square-shaped deco. It is also teased to feature an LED flash on the back. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side is shown to sport an unspecified button, which could be OnePlus' Plus Key. The company claims that the OnePlus 15T will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.