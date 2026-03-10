Technology News
English Edition
  Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Oppo is expected to launch the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro in China around April.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 15:40 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to succeed the Find X8 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra could be priced around Rs. 1,40,000
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra may compete with Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • Oppo Find X9s could launch at a lower price than Find X9
Oppo Find X9 series, which currently includes the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, launched in India in November 2025, is expected to expand with the upcoming Find X9 Ultra flagship model. Oppo has recently confirmed that it will launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra in select global markets later this year, becoming the first Ultra-branded smartphone from Oppo to launch outside China. However, the brand has not yet revealed the exact launch date or detailed specifications of the device. The Ultra variant, alongside the Find X9s option have reportedly appeared on Thailand's NBTC certification platform.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Certified in Thailand

According to a report by XpertPick, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra was listed on the NBTC website with the model number CPH2841, while the Find X9s appeared with the model number CPH2873. The report adds that both handsets had earlier surfaced on Indonesia's TKDN and SDPPI certification databases, although those listings did not reveal their final marketing names.

The report adds that Oppo could introduce the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro in China around April. It also notes that the Find X9s expected to launch globally, may be a different device from the Find X9s Pro planned for the Chinese market.

According to the report, the global version of the Oppo Find X9s may be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500s SoC and could be a toned-down version of the existing Oppo Find X9. The Find X9s Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

The report also suggests that the Oppo Find X9s Pro could include dual 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensors for the primary and periscope telephoto cameras, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

In terms of pricing, the report claims that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may be positioned above the Oppo Find X9 Pro, which launched in India at Rs. 1,09,999. The upcoming flagship could reportedly be priced around Rs. 1,40,000 and may compete with smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra.

According to the report, the Oppo Find X9s could be priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 70,000, positioning it below the Oppo Find X9, which debuted in India at Rs. 74,999.

Sucharita Ganguly
