Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G will reportedly feature a visible liquid cooling solution to control the temperatures.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 17:45 IST
Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G is expected to succeed the GT 30 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G might feature a 50-megapixel camera
  • Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G might ship with the Pininfarina design
  • The tech firm has yet to confirm the phone’s India launch
Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G was launched in India last year as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's GT lineup. Now, the tech firm could be gearing up to unveil the successor of the handset, as the purported Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G has reportedly been spotted on a certification website in India, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country. Additionally, the purported real-life images of the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G have surfaced online, revealing its design. The phone is expected to carry a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular deco.

Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Certified With X6840, X6891 Model Numbers

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz) has published the purported real-life images of the rumoured Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G. The phone is shown to feature a dual camera unit on the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, paired with an LED flash. 

The back panel of the Infinix Note 50 Pro 5G is also shown to feature Pininfarina branding, which suggests that the handset has been designed by the company in collaboration with the Italian car design firm. It could also ship with support for NFC connectivity. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone, while the SIM tray can be placed on the bottom.

Infinix's phone is also claimed to be equipped with a visible liquid cooling system, which might help the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G control the temperature while gaming and other resource-intensive tasks. The previously leaked renders of the handset suggested that it might also feature green LEDs on the back, along with a textured rear panel, resembling a carbon-fibre finish.

Additionally, the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G has been spotted (via Paras Guglani) on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the X6840 and X6891 model numbers. While the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the smartphone, clearance from the Indian regulatory body suggests that the new Infinix GT series handset could be launched in the country soon. However, the listing does not reveal any other details about the phone, which are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In terms of specifications, the Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The 50-megapixel camera on the back will reportedly be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it might feature a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Comments


Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More


