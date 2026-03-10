Microsoft announced last week that its next-generation Xbox console was codenamed Project Helix. The new Xbox chief, Asha Sharma, confirmed that the console would be a PC/console hybrid that could play both Xbox and PC games natively. Microsoft has previously said the next Xbox would be a “very premium, very high-end curated experience.” According to a new report, the console can cost up to $1,200.

Project Helix Could Cost Around $1,000

In his latest livestream discussing Project Helix and the next generation of consoles, noted leaker Moore's Law is Dead said that the next-gen Xbox would be more powerful than the PS6, but would come at a steep price — a claim he has made before as well.

“I think Sony is going for a more PS4 like approach next-gen, and Xbox is building a bridge out of the console market, and so they'll probably charge $1,000 (roughly Rs. 91,900) or more for this thing,” the tipster said in the YouTube livestream.

Moore's Law is Dead went on to do a breakdown of the potential prices of components on the next-gen Xbox, and estimated that Microsoft could sell the next-gen Xbox at $999 if it were to price the device aggressively. The leaker said that the more likely price would be closer to $1,200 (roughly Rs. 110,300), but not more than $1,500 (roughly Rs. 137,865).

In her Project Helix announcement, Sharma, who was named Microsoft Gaming CEO last month, said the next-gen Xbox would “will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games.” Her comment is in line with previous reporting that suggests the PC/console hybrid Xbox will be more powerful than the next-gen PlayStation console.

Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console.



Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about… pic.twitter.com/Xx5rpVnAZI — Asha (@asha_shar) March 5, 2026

Back in October 2025, then Xbox president Sarah Bond, who quit the company last month, suggested that the next-gen Xbox could come with a steep price. In an interview, Bond said the next-gen console was going to be a "very premium, very high-end curated experience.”

Prices of gaming hardware and components like memory, storage, and GPU have skyrocketed over the recent months due to rising AI demand for chips. Both the PS5 and the top-end Xbox Series X launched at $499.99 in the US in 2020. After price hikes over the past year, the disc versions of the two consoles now cost $550 and $650, respectively. Prices of next-gen consoles are expected to go further up.

Last year, Nintendo Switch 2 launched at the price of $449.99 in US and has since sold over 17 million units. However, a Bloomberg report claimed last month that Nintendo was considering hiking the price of the Switch 2 in 2026.

Beyond the question of pricing, the launch of next-gen consoles could also get delayed due to memory and storage price hikes and shortages. Both the next Xbox and PS6 were believed to be targeting a 2027 launch window.

Recent leaks and reports, however, suggest that the PS6 could be delayed to as late as 2029. Microsoft, too, reportedly is not “fully internally committed” to launching the next Xbox in 2027. Sony and Microsoft have not yet confirmed their plans for the launch timeline for their respective next-generation consoles.