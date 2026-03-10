Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More

Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More

Microsoft's next-gen Xbox console is codenamed Project Helix.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 March 2026 19:16 IST
Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The next-gen Xbox will play both Xbox and PC games

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft has not confirmed a launch timeline for the next Xbox
  • Next-gen Xbox and PS6 could be delayed
  • Project Helix will be a PC/console hybrid
Advertisement

Microsoft announced last week that its next-generation Xbox console was codenamed Project Helix. The new Xbox chief, Asha Sharma, confirmed that the console would be a PC/console hybrid that could play both Xbox and PC games natively. Microsoft has previously said the next Xbox would be a “very premium, very high-end curated experience.” According to a new report, the console can cost up to $1,200.

Project Helix Could Cost Around $1,000

In his latest livestream discussing Project Helix and the next generation of consoles, noted leaker Moore's Law is Dead said that the next-gen Xbox would be more powerful than the PS6, but would come at a steep price — a claim he has made before as well.

“I think Sony is going for a more PS4 like approach next-gen, and Xbox is building a bridge out of the console market, and so they'll probably charge $1,000 (roughly Rs. 91,900) or more for this thing,” the tipster said in the YouTube livestream.

Moore's Law is Dead went on to do a breakdown of the potential prices of components on the next-gen Xbox, and estimated that Microsoft could sell the next-gen Xbox at $999 if it were to price the device aggressively. The leaker said that the more likely price would be closer to $1,200 (roughly Rs. 110,300), but not more than $1,500 (roughly Rs. 137,865).

In her Project Helix announcement, Sharma, who was named Microsoft Gaming CEO last month, said the next-gen Xbox would “will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games.” Her comment is in line with previous reporting that suggests the PC/console hybrid Xbox will be more powerful than the next-gen PlayStation console.

Back in October 2025, then Xbox president Sarah Bond, who quit the company last month, suggested that the next-gen Xbox could come with a steep price. In an interview, Bond said the next-gen console was going to be a "very premium, very high-end curated experience.” 

Prices of gaming hardware and components like memory, storage, and GPU have skyrocketed over the recent months due to rising AI demand for chips. Both the PS5 and the top-end Xbox Series X launched at $499.99 in the US in 2020. After price hikes over the past year, the disc versions of the two consoles now cost $550 and $650, respectively. Prices of next-gen consoles are expected to go further up.

Last year, Nintendo Switch 2 launched at the price of $449.99 in US and has since sold over 17 million units. However, a Bloomberg report claimed last month that Nintendo was considering hiking the price of the Switch 2 in 2026.

Beyond the question of pricing, the launch of next-gen consoles could also get delayed due to memory and storage price hikes and shortages. Both the next Xbox and PS6 were believed to be targeting a 2027 launch window.

Recent leaks and reports, however, suggest that the PS6 could be delayed to as late as 2029. Microsoft, too, reportedly is not “fully internally committed” to launching the next Xbox in 2027. Sony and Microsoft have not yet confirmed their plans for the launch timeline for their respective next-generation consoles.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox, Project Helix, Microsoft, PS6, Next Gen Xbox
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Best Colour and Monochrome Laser Printers for Home, Small Office Usage in 2026
OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China

Related Stories

Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery
  2. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  3. Poco C85x 5G Debuts With a 6,300mAh Battery at This Price in India
  4. Microsoft's Copilot Cowork Tool Can Autonomously Complete Tasks
  5. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  6. New Leak Reveals Samsung Is Testing 12,000mAh and 18,000mAh Batteries
  7. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Design Spotted in Leaked Real-Life Images
  8. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Testing 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh Batteries With Dual Cell and Triple Cell Designs, Leaked Reports Show
  2. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  3. Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
  4. Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets
  5. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database
  6. Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks
  7. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Bhutan Moves Over $11 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Government Holdings, Arkham Data Shows
  10. Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »