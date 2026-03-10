Technology News
English Edition

Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications

With the addition of the new variant, Oppo aims to make the K14x 5G more accessible to value-conscious buyers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 14:31 IST
Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K14x 5G is the successor to the K13x 5G in the country

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • 4GB + 64GB variant of the Oppo K14x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999
  • Customers purchasing the handset can avail of Rs. 750 bank discount
  • It is available in Icy Blue and Prism Violet colour options
Advertisement

The Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India in February as the first model in the latest K14 lineup. The brand has now introduced a new RAM and storage configuration for the handset. Customers can now purchase a new base variant of the Oppo K14x 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The company says it aims to make the handset more accessible to value-conscious buyers such as students and first-time smartphone users.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability

The newly launched 4GB + 64GB variant of the Oppo K14x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India. It is also available in existing 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage configurations, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Customers purchasing the handset can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 750, along with a three-month no-cost EMI option, for easy ownership. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-Store in two colour options — Icy Blue and Prism Violet.

Oppo K14x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo K14x 5G runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The brand promises up to 48 months of Fluency Protection. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits peak brightness, and 256 ppi pixel density. The handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Under the hood, the Oppo K14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

For optics, the Oppo K14x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth lens. There's also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo handset packs a 6500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm and tips the scales at 212g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo K14x 5G, Oppo K14x 5G India Launch, Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Shinji Mikami's New Studio, Unbound Games, Is Working on 'New Original IP' for PC, PS5 and Xbox

Related Stories

Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T5x 5G Will Launch in India Next Week With These Features
  2. Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery
  3. Sony Could Finally Launch the PS5 Pro in India, BIS Listing Suggests
  4. iQOO Z11 Teased With 165Hz Display, 9,020mAh Battery; China Launch Expected Soon
  5. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Testing 12,000mAh, 18,000mAh Batteries With Dual Cell and Triple Cell Designs, Leaked Reports Show
  2. OnePlus 15T White Colourway, Key Display Features Revealed as Company Opens Pre-Orders in China
  3. Microsoft Could Reportedly Price Next-Gen Xbox 'Project Helix' at $1,000 or More
  4. Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets
  5. Infinix GT 50 Pro 5G Real-Life Images Surface Online as Smartphone Arrives on BIS Database
  6. Microsoft’s New Copilot Cowork Can Take Actions and Autonomously Complete Tasks
  7. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s Reportedly Bag Thailand's NBTC Certification Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  9. Bhutan Moves Over $11 Million Worth of Bitcoin From Government Holdings, Arkham Data Shows
  10. Oppo K14x 5G Gets New 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »