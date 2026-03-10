The Oppo K14x 5G was launched in India in February as the first model in the latest K14 lineup. The brand has now introduced a new RAM and storage configuration for the handset. Customers can now purchase a new base variant of the Oppo K14x 5G with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The company says it aims to make the handset more accessible to value-conscious buyers such as students and first-time smartphone users.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Availability

The newly launched 4GB + 64GB variant of the Oppo K14x 5G is priced at Rs. 12,999 in India. It is also available in existing 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage configurations, priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

Customers purchasing the handset can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs. 750, along with a three-month no-cost EMI option, for easy ownership. The handset is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Oppo India e-Store in two colour options — Icy Blue and Prism Violet.

Oppo K14x 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Oppo K14x 5G runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The brand promises up to 48 months of Fluency Protection. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,125 nits peak brightness, and 256 ppi pixel density. The handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Under the hood, the Oppo K14x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. Connectivity options on the handset include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

For optics, the Oppo K14x 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth lens. There's also a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Oppo handset packs a 6500mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It measures 166.6 x 78.5 x 8.6mm and tips the scales at 212g.