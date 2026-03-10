Technology News
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery: Price, Features

Xiaomi Pad 8 is equipped with UFS 4.1 storage and runs on Android 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 11:20 IST
Xiaomi Pad 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,200mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 8 measures 5.75mm in thickness and weighs about 485g

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 features a 3.2K display with up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 runs Xiaomi HyperOS 3 with AI productivity features
  • Xiaomi Pad 8 supports Focus Pen Pro and keyboard accessories
Xiaomi Pad 8 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest Android tablet. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3. It features a 3.2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and packs a 9,200mAh battery with support for fast charging. The tablet also supports accessories such as the Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro and keyboard attachments designed for productivity and creative use.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India, Availability

Xiaomi Pad 8 price in India starts at Rs. 33,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 36,999, while the Nano Texture display variant with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs. 38,999. Xiaomi has also introduced a Creator's Edition priced at Rs. 41,999, while the Nano Texture Creator's Edition costs Rs. 43,999.

The tablet will be available in Graphite Grey and Titanium Blue and will go on sale from March 17 at 12pm IST via Amazon, Xiaomi India website, Xiaomi retail stores, and partner outlets in India.

As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,000 on SBI credit card EMI transactions and Rs. 2,750 on full swipe payments. With these offers, the effective starting price of the tablet drops to Rs. 30,999. The bank offer will remain valid until March 31, 2026.

Additionally, the company says that customers who purchase the Xiaomi Pad 8 between March 17 and March 31 will receive a one-year additional warranty, excluding the battery.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 Cover is priced at Rs. 1,499, while the Xiaomi Pad 8 Keyboard and Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro cost Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 5,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Pad 8 Focus Keyboard is priced at Rs. 8,999. All accessories will also be available from March 17 via Amazon, Xiaomi India website, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Xiaomi Pad 8 Features, Specifications

Xiaomi Pad 8 features an 11.2-inch 3.2K (3,200×2,136 pixels) display with a pixel density of 345ppi, up to 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 800 nits. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display also carries TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free, and Circadian Friendly certifications. Buyers can choose between a standard glossy display and a Nano Texture version designed to reduce glare and reflections.

Xiaomi's Pad 8 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, built on a 4nm process. It includes an octa-core CPU with one Cortex-X4 core clocked at up to 3.2GHz and an Adreno 825 GPU. The tablet is offered with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 12GB LPDDR5T RAM, as well as up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage options. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 and supports several AI features such as AI writing assistance, AI creation tools, and live AI subtitles. The tablet also supports workstation mode, designed for multitasking and PC-like browsing features.

For photography and video calls, the Xiaomi Pad 8 is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and support for 4K video recording at 30fps. The front camera is an 8-megapixel sensor capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. The tablet is also equipped with a quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio. It supports several audio formats, including MP3, FLAC, AAC, OGG, and WAV.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Pad 8 include Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast, Bluetooth audio codecs such as LDAC and LHDC 5.0, and USB Type-C with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, flicker sensor, magnetic sensor, RGB LED, and ambient light sensors. The tablet also includes AI-based face unlock for security.

The Xiaomi Pad 8 packs a 9,200mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. It supports multiple charging standards, including PD 3.0 and QC 3.0. The tablet measures 251.22 x 173.42 x 5.75mm in size and weighs 485g.

The accompanying Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro stylus supports over 16,000 levels of pressure sensitivity and features ultra-low latency, rotation support, haptic feedback, hover preview, and a buttonless design. The tablet also supports keyboard accessories designed to provide a laptop-style typing experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 8, Xiaomi Pad 8 Price in India, Xiaomi Pad 8 Specifications, Xiaomi Pad 8 Features, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
