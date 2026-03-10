Technology News
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is shown to feature a massive JBL-tuned speaker on the back.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 16:28 IST
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Spotted in Leaked Renders That Point to Significant Design Overhaul

Lenovo Tab Plus (pictured) features an eight-speaker setup

Highlights
  • Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 could feature a single rear camera
  • Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 might sport a built-in kickstand
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
The 3Lenovo Tab Plus was launched in select global markets in June 2024. The tablet is equipped with an 11.5-inch 2K LCD screen and a JBL-powered eight-speaker setup. Now, the tech firm could be preparing to launch the successor of the device, as the purported renders of the rumoured Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 have surfaced online. The images show the tablet with significant design changes, including a large circular speaker grille on the back. The tablet might also feature a JBL-tuned audio setup, similar to its predecessor. Moreover, it appears with a redesigned built-in kickstand on the rear panel.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Design, Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) got his hands on the purported renders of the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2, which he published in a series of posts on X. The rumoured device appears in a gray shade. It is shown to sport relatively thick bezels around the display. A centred selfie camera also appears on the top of the display, hidden inside the bezels. The images also suggest that the Lenovo tablet has a single rear camera on the back.

On top of this, the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is shown to be equipped with a large circular speaker grille on the back with the Sound by JBL branding. It might also sport a built-in kickstand surrounding the speaker, which might allow users to use the tablet in vertical and horizontal orientations. In the top-left corner, a power button and volume controls appear. On the right side of the tablet, four cutouts appear, which could house an additional speaker unit. It is also shown to have a USB Type-C port. It might also ship with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The purported Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 might also ship with a dual microphone setup and a SIM tray on the left side. The tablet will reportedly also launch with support for a stylus. The company might also release a dedicated carry case for the tablet, with a detachable sling rope. However, the tech firm has yet to confirm these details. Hence, one should read this with a pinch of salt.

It is expected to succeed the Lenovo Tab Plus, which was launched in select global markets at a starting price of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The tablet is offered in a single Luna Grey colourway. To recap, the Lenovo Tab Plus sports an 11.5-inch 2K (2,000x1,200 pixels) LCD screen, offering up to a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset.

Display 11.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G99
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android Android 14
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 8600mAh
