Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets

Authorities and exchanges in Thailand tighten monitoring of digital asset transactions to curb scam-linked activity.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 March 2026 17:44 IST
Thailand Targets Crypto Mule Accounts Linked to Scams, Illegal Transfers as Authorities Freeze 10,000 Wallets

Photo Credit: Unsplash/FlyD

Thai regulators and exchanges step up efforts to curb crypto-related financial crime

Highlights
  • Thai crypto platforms freeze over 10,000 suspected mule accounts
  • Authorities tighten monitoring of digital asset transactions
  • Exchanges strengthen KYC checks to detect suspicious transfers
More than 10,000 accounts suspected of being used to launder illegal funds have been frozen by Thai cryptocurrency operators as authorities step up their efforts to combat financial crime in the digital asset sector. The decision comes after regulators and industry groups tightened monitoring procedures to identify so-called “mule accounts” linked to scams and illegal transfers. Thailand is strengthening oversight of crypto platforms amidst rising concerns about the use of digital currencies in fraudulent activities.

Regulators and Exchanges Coordinate to Identify Suspicious Wallet Activity

The crackdown is part of a coordinated initiative involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Thai Digital Asset Operators Trade Association, the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

To swiftly identify suspicious transactions and accounts, the regulators recently collaborated with licensed digital asset operators to implement more stringent screening protocols and improved Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. To stop money from being moved to suspected mule accounts, authorities have also increased data-sharing channels between banks, law enforcement, and cryptocurrency operators.

According to industry representatives, the freeze was put in place after thousands of suspicious accounts were found using new screening guidelines. Att Thongyai Asavanund, Chief Executive Officer of KuCoin Thailand and chairman of the Thai Digital Asset Operators Trade Association, said the stricter process allowed operators to detect and freeze more than 10,000 accounts suspected of involvement in money laundering schemes.

Thailand has increasingly emerged as an important market for digital assets in Southeast Asia. USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were a few stablecoins that were accepted by the country as legitimate cryptocurrencies for exchange and settlement via regulated digital asset companies. The idea behind this move was to ensure that the crypto space sees innovation while the operations stay within the country's legal framework. 

The most recent attempts show Thailand's commitment to strike a proper balance between the expansion of its digital asset ecosystem and complete measures to prevent fraud and money laundering. Authorities are attempting to strengthen oversight while maintaining trust in Thailand's quickly growing cryptocurrency industry by collaborating closely with exchanges, financial institutions, and law enforcement organisations.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Crypto Security
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
