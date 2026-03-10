More than 10,000 accounts suspected of being used to launder illegal funds have been frozen by Thai cryptocurrency operators as authorities step up their efforts to combat financial crime in the digital asset sector. The decision comes after regulators and industry groups tightened monitoring procedures to identify so-called “mule accounts” linked to scams and illegal transfers. Thailand is strengthening oversight of crypto platforms amidst rising concerns about the use of digital currencies in fraudulent activities.

Regulators and Exchanges Coordinate to Identify Suspicious Wallet Activity

The crackdown is part of a coordinated initiative involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Thai Digital Asset Operators Trade Association, the Bank of Thailand, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

To swiftly identify suspicious transactions and accounts, the regulators recently collaborated with licensed digital asset operators to implement more stringent screening protocols and improved Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. To stop money from being moved to suspected mule accounts, authorities have also increased data-sharing channels between banks, law enforcement, and cryptocurrency operators.

According to industry representatives, the freeze was put in place after thousands of suspicious accounts were found using new screening guidelines. Att Thongyai Asavanund, Chief Executive Officer of KuCoin Thailand and chairman of the Thai Digital Asset Operators Trade Association, said the stricter process allowed operators to detect and freeze more than 10,000 accounts suspected of involvement in money laundering schemes.

Thailand has increasingly emerged as an important market for digital assets in Southeast Asia. USD Coin (USDC) and Tether (USDT) were a few stablecoins that were accepted by the country as legitimate cryptocurrencies for exchange and settlement via regulated digital asset companies. The idea behind this move was to ensure that the crypto space sees innovation while the operations stay within the country's legal framework.

The most recent attempts show Thailand's commitment to strike a proper balance between the expansion of its digital asset ecosystem and complete measures to prevent fraud and money laundering. Authorities are attempting to strengthen oversight while maintaining trust in Thailand's quickly growing cryptocurrency industry by collaborating closely with exchanges, financial institutions, and law enforcement organisations.

