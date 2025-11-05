Technology News
English Edition
Best Laptops for Students Under Rs. 50,000: Asus Vivobook 14, Moto Book 60, Infinix Inbook Air Pro+, and More

Picking a good laptop for less than Rs. 50,000 can be a challenging task, so here's a list of some of the best options in this price segment.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 19:47 IST
Best Laptops for Students Under Rs. 50,000: Asus Vivobook 14, Moto Book 60, Infinix Inbook Air Pro+, and More

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) is equipped with a dedicated Copilot key

Highlights
  • Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) was launched in India in July
  • Moto Book 60 is powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processor
  • Acer Chromebook Plus 15 ships with ChromeOS, others run on Windows 11
Schools and colleges have reopened after the Diwali break in India, and students are back in class. Studies and year-end projects can often become demanding, requiring more processing power and storage for research, which means you might be looking for a laptop that can do it all on a budget. Whether you're an engineering student who wants to run code for your new application, or a student researching online, or running resource-heavy design software, you probably require a powerful device with ample memory. It should also have a decent display for consuming content while winding down.

Here, we have listed the best laptops for students under Rs. 50,000, which will offer reliable  performance and value for money, without burning a large hole in your pocket.

Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA)

The Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) was launched in India on July 21 at a starting price of Rs. 65,990. However, it is currently available in the country via Flipkart at Rs. 49,773. The Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) sports a 14-inch IPS screen with full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut. It boasts a peak brightness of up to 300 nits. The company claims that the display is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission.

Powering the Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) is Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor with a peak clock speed of up to 2.97 GHz, paired with an Adreno integrated GPU. The laptop also gets the Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 45 TOPS. It also features 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage.

For video conferences, it sports a full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support. The Asus Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) packs a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. It measures 315.1×223.4×17.9mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.49kg.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch IPS screen with full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 45 percent NTSC colour gamut, up to 300 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1-26-100) processor
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage
  • Webcam: Full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 50Wh battery, with 65W fast charging support
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Ports: Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports with support for power delivery and display, one HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, one 3.5mm combo audio jack

Moto Book 60

The Moto Book 60 is currently available on Flipkart in India at Rs. 49,999. Its 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant with Intel Core 5 series processor was launched at Rs. 69,999. It ships with Windows 11 Home. The laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K (1,800×2,880 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by up to Intel Core 7 240H processor options with integrated Intel graphics, coupled with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The Moto Book 60 sports a 1080p webcam with privacy shutter and an IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition, and boasts military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability.

The Moto Book 60 is equipped with a 60Wh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. It measures 313.4×221×16.9mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.39kg.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch 2.8K (1,800×2,880 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core 7 240H processor
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage
  • Webcam: 1080p webcam with privacy shutter
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 60Wh battery with 65W charging support
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7
  • Ports: Two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI port, a MicroSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack

Infinix Inbook Air Pro+

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 49,900. It is presently available in the country via the company's online store. It features a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 440 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and a 16:10 aspect ratio.

It is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor, featuring 10 cores and four threads, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.6GHz. The chipset is coupled with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage. The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ also gets an Intel Iris Xe GPU.

The Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ packs a 57Wh battery, which supports 65W fast charging via USB Type-C. It has a thickness of 4.5mm at its slimmest point and weighs just 1kg.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 440 nits of peak brightness, 100 percent sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, 16:10 aspect ratio
  • Processor: 13th generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor
  • RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of M2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage
  • WebCam: HD webcam with infrared (IR) capabilities
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 57Wh battery with 65W wired fast charging support
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
  • Ports: Two USB Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Acer Chromebook Plus 15

Pricing for the Acer Chromebook Plus 15 begins at Rs. 44,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It runs on Chrome OS and sports a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution. The Chromebook Plus 15 is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Acer's Chromebook Plus 15 is equipped with a three-cell 53Whr battery with 65W wired fast charging support. It gets a MIL-STD 810H durability rating. The laptop measures 360.6×238.4×19.95mm in dimensions, and weighs about 1.68kg.

Key Specifications:

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen
  • Processor: Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 53Whr battery with 65W wired fast charging support
  • Operating System: Chrome OS
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2
  • Ports: Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack

Honor MagicBook X16 (2024)

You can purchase the Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) in India for Rs. 44,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It sports a 16-inch full-HD (1,920×1,220 pixels) Honor FullView anti-glare IPS display with a peak brightness of 350nits, an aspect ratio of 16:10, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certification. The laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics.

It features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, too. The Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) runs on Windows 11 Home. The laptop packs a 42Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. It also sports a 720p webcam and two surround sound speakers. The Honor laptop measures 356×250×18mm in size, and weighs about 1.58kg.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 16-inch full-HD (1,920×1,220 pixels) Honor FullView anti-glare IPS display with a peak brightness of 350nits, an aspect ratio of 16:10, TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free certification
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450H processor
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage
  • WebCam: 720p webcam
  • Battery and Charging Speed: 42Wh battery with 65W wired fast charging support
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Ports: One USB Type C port, one HDMI 2.1 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack
