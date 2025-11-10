Samsung India announced an expansion of its Samsung Care+ service on Monday, which will now include extended warranty plans for a wide range of home appliances. As part of the service, users will be able to purchase an extended warranty on devices such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and smart TVs. The South Korean tech giant also added that these plans are being affordably priced, and bring access to the company's certified engineers, service centres, and first-party parts from the company.

Samsung Expands Its Care+ Service

In a press release, the tech giant announced the expansion of its Samsung Care+ service in the country. The company now offers extended warranty plans covering refrigerators, washing machines, air-conditioners, microwave ovens and smart TVs. The new offerings range from one to four years of additional coverage, with prices starting at Rs. 2 per day.

An interesting feature of the expansion is the inclusion cover for software updates and screen malfunctions. However, it should be noted that screen malfunctions that include physical damage are not covered. The company claims to be the first in the industry to offer this coverage to users.

“We are committed to enhancing the customer experience, elevating home appliances ownership with unique benefits such as software updates and screen malfunction coverage, while expanding availability of Samsung Care+ extended warranty plans across all channels,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

The expanded programme is backed by the company's large service infrastructure. Samsung India states that customers will have access to more than 13,000 certified engineers, over 2,500 service centres nationwide and genuine Samsung parts. Additionally, the tech giant's service also includes multi-lingual support across nine languages and app-based tracking of service requests and regular reminders for scheduled maintenance.

Notably, Samsung Care+ is the company's premium, extended warranty and device protection programme designed to offer users comprehensive coverage beyond the standard manufacturer warranty. It was first introduced in 2019 for the Galaxy smartphone lineup in select global markets, replacing the company's older Mobile Care and Protection Plus plans.