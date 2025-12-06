Technology News
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Lenovo LOQ 15, Acer ALG, HP Victus and More

Here are some of the best gaming laptops that you can buy in India without spending over Rs. 1 lakh.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2025 12:00 IST
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 80,000 in India: Lenovo LOQ 15, Acer ALG, HP Victus and More

Photo Credit: HP

HP Victus (15-fa2700TX) features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Lenovo LOQ 15 is priced at Rs. 75,992 in India
  • Dell G15 is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor
  • Acer has packed stereo speakers in the Acer ALG
Gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, with AI features and new-generation processors powering even the affordable models. If you are a gaming enthusiast and looking to spend less than Rs. 80,000 for a laptop, there are plenty of options available in the country that strike a good balance between performance and price tags. They offer high refresh rate displays and powerful Intel or AMD chipsets, and long-lasting battery life. Most of the models feature the latest connectivity options and decent resolution Webcams for video calls.

Here are five of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 80,000 currently available in India. The list includes Lenovo LOQ 15, Asus TUF Gaming A15, Acer ALG Gaming, HP Victus and Dell G15. Most of the models in this list feature 144Hz displays, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, up to 24GB RAM, and Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Lenovo LOQ 15

If you wish to buy a gaming laptop from Lenovo, the Lenovo LOQ 15 IRX9 is a solid choice. It features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. It runs on Windows 11 Home and includes 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

lenovo loq 15 Lenovo LOQ 15

Photo Credit: Lenovo LOQ 15

 

The Lenovo LOQ 15 features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 60Wh battery. For video calls, it offers a 720p HD webcam with an e-shutter. The laptop is available in a Luna Grey finish and weighs around 2.38kg.

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is priced at Rs. 75,992 in India. Lenovo is selling variants of this model with more advanced CPU, memory and storage options at higher price tags.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch full-HD IPS, non-touch screen, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 A Laptop GPU 4GB GDDR6
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5-4800MT/s (SODIMM)
  • Storage: 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe Gen4 QLC
  • Battery: 60Wh, 170W adapter

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Asus TUF Gaming A15 (FA506NCG-HN200WS) is another option to consider in the Rs. 80,000 gaming laptop segment. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 144Hz refresh rate and 250 nits peak brightness. It packs 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

asus tuf gaming Asus TUF Gaming A15

Photo Credit: Asus

 

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 Windows 11 Home is sold in a single Graphite Black colour option with Windows 11 Home operating system. It has a 720p HD camera as well. This model weighs 2.30kg. The laptop offers Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity. 

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 is priced at Rs. 70,990 in India.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch full-HD, 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS Processor
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM RAM
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 48Wh

Acer ALG Gaming Laptop

The Acer ALG is another gaming-focused laptop available in India, powered by an Intel Core i7-13620H processor. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop offers 24GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and is backed by a 54Wh battery with a 150W charger.

acer alg Acer ALG Gaming

Photo Credit: Acer

 

Acer has packed stereo speakers in the Acer ALG, and it includes a webcam that can 1.0Mreach  resolution. The laptop weighs 1.99kg, and it comes in a Steel Gray colour. It offers Bluetooth 5.2.

The price of the Acer ALG Gaming Laptop starts at Rs. 76,999.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch full-HD, 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H processor
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 6GB
  • Memory: 24GB DDR4 SDRAM
  • Storage: 512GB NVME SSD
  • Battery: 54Wh, 150W adapter

HP Victus (15.6-inch)

The HP Victus (15-fa2700TX) is another model that ticks all the right boxes for gamers on a budget. It is released in a Mica Silver finish and features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.

15 hp victus 15 HP Victus

Photo Credit: HP

 

For audio, it has DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost features. The laptop features a 720p HD webcam with temporal noise reduction. It carries a 52.5Wh battery with a 120W adapter. 

Pricing for the HP Victus starts at Rs. 78,170 in India. 

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 15.6-inch full-HD, 144Hz Refresh Rate
  • Processor: 13th Generation Intel Core i5-13420
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics:  Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
  • Memory: 16GB DDR4-3200
  • Storage: 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Battery: 52.5Wh, 120W adapter 

Dell G15

The Dell G15 is another top pick for casual gaming and esports. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor with 10 cores. It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 6GB GDDR6 memory and a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. 

dell g15 Dell G15

Photo Credit: Dell

 

The laptop packs 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD. It has a 56Wh battery and a 180W adapter. It features a 720p Webcam with a single array digital microphone

The Dell G15 is available in a Dark Shadow Gray colour option with a price tag of Rs. 77,398.

Key Specifications 

  • Display: 15.6-inch, full-HD, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics:  Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU
  • Memory: 16GB DDR5
  • Storage:  1TB, M.2, PCIe NVMe, SSD
  • Battery: 56Wh, 180W adapter 
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
