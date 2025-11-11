Finding a capable gaming laptop under Rs. 70,000 in India is now easier than ever. With recent improvements in hardware, many mid-range laptops offer smooth gameplay, quick performance, and features that were once exclusive to higher-end models. This category is ideal for gamers seeking dependable 1080p performance, efficient cooling, and daily usability at a reasonable price. Whether you are a student, a casual gamer, or someone upgrading from an older system, these laptops provide a balanced mix of gaming power and everyday convenience.

This list features some of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 70,000 currently available in India, combining strong performance, good design, and long-term value. Models such as the MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, Asus TUF Gaming A15, and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 stand out for their capable processors, dedicated graphics cards, and high-refresh-rate displays. They can handle modern games comfortably while offering solid build quality, reliable thermals, and upgrade options for future flexibility.

MSI GF63 Thin

The MSI GF63 Thin 9SCXR-418IN is a lightweight gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast storage and seamless multitasking. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-level display, delivering crisp visuals with slim bezels that enhance immersion during gaming or entertainment. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and weighs just 1.86 kg, making it one of the more portable options in its class.

Graphics performance is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4GB of VRAM, capable of running most modern games at medium to high settings. The MSI Cooler Boost 5 system ensures stable performance by keeping temperatures under control. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a red-backlit keyboard designed for gaming precision. Priced at Rs. 59,199, the MSI GF63 Thin offers a solid balance of performance, portability, and value for budget-conscious gamers.

MSI GF63 Thin – Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080), up to 144Hz

Processor: Up to Intel Core i7-12650H / i5-12450H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or GTX 1650

RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4 (8GB/16GB pre-installed)

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD, expandable

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 3-cell, 52.4Wh (4–6 hours)

Weight: 1.86 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Keyboard: Red backlit

Ports: USB-C, 3× USB-A, HDMI, RJ-45, audio combo

HP Victus 15

The HP Smartchoice Victus 15-fa2190TX/fa2191TX is a mid-range gaming laptop designed for gamers who want solid performance without breaking the bank. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast storage and smooth multitasking. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness, offering sharp visuals and fluid gameplay. It comes in an attractive blue finish and weighs 2.29 kg.

Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, making it capable of handling modern games at medium to high settings. The Victus also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, along with a full-size backlit keyboard that includes a numeric keypad. Ports include USB-C with DisplayPort support, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm audio combo jack. Running on Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024 pre-installed, the HP Victus is available at Rs. 66,990 and delivers a reliable balance of performance, design, and value.

HP Victus 15-fa2190TX/ fa2191TX – Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 144Hz, 300 nits brightness

Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM: 16GB DDR4 (upgradeable)

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable)

OS: Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024

Battery: 3-cell, 52.5Wh

Weight: 2.29 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.x

Keyboard: Full-size backlit with numeric keypad

Ports: 1× USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep & Charge), 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, audio combo jack

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R180 is designed for gamers seeking strong performance at a reasonable price. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, along with a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing quick load times and smooth multitasking capabilities. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp visuals for gaming and streaming, while the red-backlit keyboard adds to the gaming look and improves usability in low light. The laptop operates on Windows 10 Home and maintains a solid, durable design.

Backed by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, the Acer Nitro 5 delivers dependable 1080p gaming performance. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections. The 4-cell 57.5Wh battery provides reasonable backup for casual gaming and daily tasks. It also features multiple ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a combo audio jack, for versatile connectivity. Marked at Rs. 68,990, the Acer Nitro 5 offers a good balance of power, display quality, and gaming-friendly features.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R180 – Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (6 cores, up to 4.0GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM: 8GB DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB)

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional slot)

OS: Windows 10 Home

Battery: 4-cell, 57.5Wh (up to 8 hours depending on use)

Weight: 2.3 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Keyboard: Red-backlit gaming keyboard

Ports: 1× USB-C, 2× USB-A 3.2, 1× USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, audio combo jack

Asus TUF Gaming A15

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W delivers a solid mix of power, speed, and durability, making it a strong choice for gamers. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast load times. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and fluid gameplay. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, the laptop combines performance with a sleek Graphite Black design, weighing 2.30 kg.

For graphics, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, featuring 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 60W TGP, powers the system, handling modern titles with ease at 1080p. The laptop also provides Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for reliable connectivity. Its RGB backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys adds to the gaming appeal, while the 48Wh battery offers decent uptime for everyday use. Connectivity is well-covered with USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, and multiple USB-A ports. Costing Rs. 67,990, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 balances performance, design, and practicality for mid-range gamers.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W – Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (8 cores, up to 4.3GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6, 60W TGP)

RAM: 16GB DDR5 (expandable up to 32GB)

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional M.2 slot)

OS: Windows 11 Home

Battery: 48Wh, 3-cell (up to 6 hours typical usage)

Weight: 2.30 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3

Keyboard: RGB backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys

Ports: 1× USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4), 2× USB-A 3.2, 1× USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, audio combo jack

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82S9017TIN) offers a strong mix of performance and value, making it a great option for gamers and multitaskers. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, supported by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, allowing for fast boot times and efficient multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers smooth motion and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for gaming and entertainment. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021, the laptop is ready for work and play right out of the box.

Graphics are powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, capable of delivering reliable 1080p performance in modern games. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for faster and more stable connections. A white-backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad ensures comfortable typing and gaming even in low light. Other features include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, and an audio combo jack for flexible connectivity. With a sleek Onyx Grey finish and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, offered at Rs. 67,995, provides a balanced experience for both gamers and everyday users.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82S9017TIN) – Key Specifications

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (8 cores, up to 4.4GHz)

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)

RAM: 16GB DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB)

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional slot)

OS: Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2021

Battery: 3-cell, 45Wh (up to 5 hours typical use)

Weight: 2.3 kg

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Keyboard: White-backlit keyboard with full numeric keypad

Ports: 1× USB-C, 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, audio combo jack

Extras: Alexa built-in, Xbox Game Pass (3 months), Onyx Grey finish

