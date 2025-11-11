Technology News
English Edition

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 70,000 in India: MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, and More

This category is perfect for gamers who want dependable 1080p performance, efficient cooling, and daily usability at a reasonable price.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 November 2025 17:52 IST
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 70,000 in India: MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, and More

Photo Credit: MSI

Recent hardware upgrades make mid-range laptops faster and smoother than ever

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MSI GF63 Thin delivers portability and reliable GTX 1650 graphics
  • HP Victus 15 pairs a 13th Gen i5 CPU with RTX 3050 for smooth gaming
  • Asus TUF A15 combines Ryzen 7 and RTX 3050 with a 144Hz display
Advertisement

Finding a capable gaming laptop under Rs. 70,000 in India is now easier than ever. With recent improvements in hardware, many mid-range laptops offer smooth gameplay, quick performance, and features that were once exclusive to higher-end models. This category is ideal for gamers seeking dependable 1080p performance, efficient cooling, and daily usability at a reasonable price. Whether you are a student, a casual gamer, or someone upgrading from an older system, these laptops provide a balanced mix of gaming power and everyday convenience.

This list features some of the best gaming laptops under Rs. 70,000 currently available in India, combining strong performance, good design, and long-term value. Models such as the MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, Asus TUF Gaming A15, and Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 stand out for their capable processors, dedicated graphics cards, and high-refresh-rate displays. They can handle modern games comfortably while offering solid build quality, reliable thermals, and upgrade options for future flexibility.

MSI GF63 Thin

The MSI GF63 Thin 9SCXR-418IN is a lightweight gaming laptop powered by an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast storage and seamless multitasking. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS-level display, delivering crisp visuals with slim bezels that enhance immersion during gaming or entertainment. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and weighs just 1.86 kg, making it one of the more portable options in its class.msi gf63 thin msi inline MSI GF63 Thin

Graphics performance is handled by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU with 4GB of VRAM, capable of running most modern games at medium to high settings. The MSI Cooler Boost 5 system ensures stable performance by keeping temperatures under control. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a red-backlit keyboard designed for gaming precision. Priced at Rs. 59,199, the MSI GF63 Thin offers a solid balance of performance, portability, and value for budget-conscious gamers.

MSI GF63 Thin – Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920×1080), up to 144Hz
  • Processor: Up to Intel Core i7-12650H / i5-12450H
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 or GTX 1650
  • RAM: Up to 64GB DDR4 (8GB/16GB pre-installed)
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD, expandable
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 3-cell, 52.4Wh (4–6 hours)
  • Weight: 1.86 kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Keyboard: Red backlit
  • Ports: USB-C, 3× USB-A, HDMI, RJ-45, audio combo

HP Victus 15

The HP Smartchoice Victus 15-fa2190TX/fa2191TX is a mid-range gaming laptop designed for gamers who want solid performance without breaking the bank. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB of upgradeable DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for fast storage and smooth multitasking. The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness, offering sharp visuals and fluid gameplay. It comes in an attractive blue finish and weighs 2.29 kg.hp victus 15 hp inline HP Victus 15

Graphics are handled by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 memory, making it capable of handling modern games at medium to high settings. The Victus also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, along with a full-size backlit keyboard that includes a numeric keypad. Ports include USB-C with DisplayPort support, USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a 3.5 mm audio combo jack. Running on Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024 pre-installed, the HP Victus is available at Rs. 66,990 and delivers a reliable balance of performance, design, and value.

HP Victus 15-fa2190TX/ fa2191TX – Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 144Hz, 300 nits brightness
  • Processor: 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4 (upgradeable)
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable)
  • OS: Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2024
  • Battery: 3-cell, 52.5Wh
  • Weight: 2.29 kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.x
  • Keyboard: Full-size backlit with numeric keypad
  • Ports: 1× USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4a, HP Sleep & Charge), 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, audio combo jack

Acer Nitro 5

The Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R180 is designed for gamers seeking strong performance at a reasonable price. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and equipped with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, along with a 512GB NVMe SSD, providing quick load times and smooth multitasking capabilities. The 15.6-inch Full HD display delivers sharp visuals for gaming and streaming, while the red-backlit keyboard adds to the gaming look and improves usability in low light. The laptop operates on Windows 10 Home and maintains a solid, durable design.acer nitro 5 acer inline Acer Nitro 5

Backed by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, the Acer Nitro 5 delivers dependable 1080p gaming performance. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring fast and reliable wireless connections. The 4-cell 57.5Wh battery provides reasonable backup for casual gaming and daily tasks. It also features multiple ports, including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, and a combo audio jack, for versatile connectivity. Marked at Rs. 68,990, the Acer Nitro 5 offers a good balance of power, display quality, and gaming-friendly features.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R180 – Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 60Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H (6 cores, up to 4.0GHz)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB GDDR6)
  • RAM: 8GB DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional slot)
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Battery: 4-cell, 57.5Wh (up to 8 hours depending on use)
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0
  • Keyboard: Red-backlit gaming keyboard
  • Ports: 1× USB-C, 2× USB-A 3.2, 1× USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45, audio combo jack

Asus TUF Gaming A15

The Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W delivers a solid mix of power, speed, and durability, making it a strong choice for gamers. It runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast load times. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, offering sharp visuals and fluid gameplay. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, the laptop combines performance with a sleek Graphite Black design, weighing 2.30 kg.asus tuf gaming a15 asus inline asus tuf gaming a15

For graphics, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, featuring 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and a 60W TGP, powers the system, handling modern titles with ease at 1080p. The laptop also provides Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for reliable connectivity. Its RGB backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys adds to the gaming appeal, while the 48Wh battery offers decent uptime for everyday use. Connectivity is well-covered with USB-C, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45, and multiple USB-A ports. Costing Rs. 67,990, the Asus TUF Gaming A15 balances performance, design, and practicality for mid-range gamers.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA506NCR-HN054W – Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080), 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS (8 cores, up to 4.3GHz)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6, 60W TGP)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR5 (expandable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional M.2 slot)
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 48Wh, 3-cell (up to 6 hours typical usage)
  • Weight: 2.30 kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
  • Keyboard: RGB backlit keyboard with highlighted WASD keys
  • Ports: 1× USB-C (DisplayPort 1.4), 2× USB-A 3.2, 1× USB-A 2.0, HDMI 2.1, RJ-45 Ethernet, audio combo jack

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82S9017TIN) offers a strong mix of performance and value, making it a great option for gamers and multitaskers. It runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor, supported by 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, allowing for fast boot times and efficient multitasking. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, delivers smooth motion and vibrant visuals, making it ideal for gaming and entertainment. Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office 2021, the laptop is ready for work and play right out of the box.lenono idepad gaming 3 lenovo inline Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Graphics are powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, capable of delivering reliable 1080p performance in modern games. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for faster and more stable connections. A white-backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad ensures comfortable typing and gaming even in low light. Other features include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, and an audio combo jack for flexible connectivity. With a sleek Onyx Grey finish and a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, offered at Rs. 67,995, provides a balanced experience for both gamers and everyday users.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82S9017TIN) – Key Specifications

  • Display: 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) IPS, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H (8 cores, up to 4.4GHz)
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB GDDR6)
  • RAM: 16GB DDR4 (expandable up to 32GB)
  • Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD (expandable via additional slot)
  • OS: Windows 11 Home with Microsoft Office 2021
  • Battery: 3-cell, 45Wh (up to 5 hours typical use)
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
  • Keyboard: White-backlit keyboard with full numeric keypad
  • Ports: 1× USB-C, 2× USB-A, HDMI 2.0, RJ-45 Ethernet, audio combo jack
  • Extras: Alexa built-in, Xbox Game Pass (3 months), Onyx Grey finish
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Gaming Laptops in India, Best gaming laptops under Rs 70000, MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, Asus TUF Gaming A15, Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million Copies in a Month, PS5 Sales Near 85 Million Units
Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs 70,000 in India: MSI GF63 Thin, HP Victus 15, Acer Nitro 5, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xbox Cloud Gaming Launched in India: Here's How You Can Start Playing
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Lineup Could be Powered by This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  3. YouTube's New 'Ask' Button Uses Gemini to Get Instant Video Answers
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Surfaces on Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
  5. Google Pixel Phones to Get November 2025 Update Soon, Details Leak Online
  6. WhatsApp May Let You Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook, Instagram
  7. Google Play Store to Penalise Apps Causing Excessive Battery Drain
  8. Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition Will Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero Launched in India With Up to 8K Video Recording, Along With Fluid Pro AI Gimbal: Price, Specifications
  2. Elon Musk's Grok AI Recognises Lord Ganesha, Wows the Internet
  3. Elon Musk’s Grok AI Model Now Supports Files in API
  4. Ghost of Yotei Sells 3.3 Million Copies in a Month, PS5 Sales Near 85 Million Units
  5. Microsoft Discovers Vulnerability That Lets Hackers See ChatGPT and Gemini’s Conversation Topics
  6. iPhone Pocket, a Limited Edition 3D Knitted iPod Sock-Style Accessory, Launched in Select Markets
  7. YouTube's New 'Ask' Button Uses Gemini to Get Instant Video Answers
  8. Oppo, OnePlus Start Global Android 16 Rollout with ColorOS 16 and OxygenOS 16 Updates
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Could Launch With Faster Wireless Charging Support; Display Sizes Leaked
  10. WhatsApp for Android May Let Users Reserve Same Usernames Used on Facebook and Instagram
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »