Best Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh in India: MacBook Air (M4), Samsung Galaxy Book 5, and More

Apple updated its MacBook Air lineup with the M4 processor in March 2025.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 December 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Here is a list of best thin and laptops in India that you can buy under Rs. 1 lakh

Highlights
  • MacBook Air with the M4 processor sports a 13-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy Book 5 runs on Windows 11 Home
  • Customers buy the laptops via e-commerce platforms
There are many laptops available for purchase online in India in different price ranges and display sizes in India. However, most of them might not meet your needs if you have to travel frequently and do not have much space in your luggage. Out of all the thin and light laptops, there are only a few that offer the best combination of performance and compact form factor. If you're in the market for a new laptop which will offer decent performance while being thin and light, you might have to increase your budget to Rs. 1 lakh.

Available in India across various e-commerce platforms, here is a list of the best thin and laptops under Rs. 1 lakh in India, which includes the MacBook Air with the M4 processor, the Samsung Galaxy Book 5, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, and the Vivobook S14.

Apple MacBook Air With M4 Processor

Apple's MacBook Air with the M4 processor was launched earlier this year, in March. The laptop is powered by Apple's 10-core M4 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

macbook air 2025

It is equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. However, there is also a 15-inch display model that costs more than Rs. 1 lakh in India. Similarly, the company also sells a 2TB SSD option, which is the most expensive one in the lineup. The laptop ships with various Apple Intelligence tools, too.

Apple MacBook Air With M4 Processor Price in India, Availability

MacBook Air with the M4 processor is currently available in India via Amazon at Rs. 99,990 for the base variant with a 13-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. It is offered in Silver, Midnight, Sky Blue, and Starlight colourways.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, paired with a neural processing unit (NPU). The South Korean tech giant claims that the laptop can deliver up to 12 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). The thin and light laptop ships with Windows 11 Home.

samsung galaxy book 5

It sports a 15.6-inch capacitive touch screen display. The Galaxy Book 5 is backed by a 61.2Wh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. It also features 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 32GB RAM + 1TB storage model will cost more.

Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Price in India, Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 5 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 77,990 for the base variant with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. It is available in India in a single Grey colour option via the Samsung India online store.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED features a 14-inch OLED display with a 2,880x1,800 pixel resolution. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 Series processor, which has been paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of SSD for internal storage. The laptop weighs 1.28kg, and it is about 14.9mm thick.

It ships with Windows 11 Home. Moreover, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is equipped with a 75Wh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery life.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Price in India, Availability

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED can be purchased in India via Amazon at Rs. 96,990 for the base variant with the Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD for internal storage. It is offered in a single Ponder Blue colourway.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of M.2 SSD for internal storage. It ships with Windows 11 Home with a lifetime validity. Moreover, it sports a 14-inch OLED display with 1920x1200 pixel resolution, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Dolby Vision, too.

lenovo yoga 7

For video conferencing, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 features a Full-HD resolution webcam. It packs a 65Wh battery with Rapid Charge Boost support. It is 14.9mm thin when closed, and weighs about 1.39kg.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Price in India, Availability

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 88,277 for the variant with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB onboard storage. Its MRP is set at Rs. 1,25,890, according to the Amazon listing. The laptop is offered in a single Luna Grey colourway.

Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 runs on Windows 11 Home. It is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. It is equipped with a 14-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness level of 300 nits.

The laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery with 65W wired fast charging support. The Asus Vivobook S14 ships with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports, one HDMI port, and one 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus Vivobook S14 Price in India, Availability

Asus Vivobook S14 can be purchased via Amazon at Rs. 85,990 for the model with Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for onboard storage. There is also an Intel Core Ultra 5 option available that is priced at Rs. 75,990. The laptop is offered in Matte Gray and Cool Silver colourways.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
